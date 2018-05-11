Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections

RJ Naved disappoint fans after playing insensitive prank on a guy whose pet dog went missing

Right from raising awareness about rape culture in the country to his monologues on aborting fictional girl child, RJ Naved has been in news for propagating good causes. However, things took a turn for the worse when he pranked a pet owner whose dog had recently gone missing,

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2018 1:02:46 pm
rj naved, rj naved pet dog prank, rj naved radio spoof call, rj naved monologue, pet lovers, pet dog lost, RJ Naved gets trolled for his insensitive prank on a pet owner. (Source: RJ Naved/ Facebook)
Related News

RJ Naved is someone who is known for his lighthearted jokes and social messages. Right from raising awareness about rape culture in the country to his monologues on aborting fictional girl child, he has been in news for propagating good causes. However, things took a turn for the worse when he pranked a pet owner whose dog had recently gone missing. The RJ who came across the number of the guy on the posters he had put up for his missing dog told the owner that he had found the furball, which was evidently a lie. When the guy realised it was just a dirty prank, he started abusing RJ Naved.

Now, deriving pleasure out of other people’s misery is not good and as expected, Netizens didn’t take it too kindly.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: RJ Naved’s hoax call about a baby girl’s ABORTION will tear you apart 

Check the audio here. 

Those who heard the show on air and those who came across this audio on social media made it a point to share their anger on Twitter.

ALSO READ | RJ Naved asks a criminal lawyer to explain rape laws, but he is left ‘speechless’; here’s why

Here are some of the reactions.

It’s time we value animals.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now