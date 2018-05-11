RJ Naved disappoint fans after playing insensitive prank on a guy whose pet dog went missing

RJ Naved gets trolled for his insensitive prank on a pet owner. (Source: RJ Naved/ Facebook) RJ Naved gets trolled for his insensitive prank on a pet owner. (Source: RJ Naved/ Facebook)

RJ Naved is someone who is known for his lighthearted jokes and social messages. Right from raising awareness about rape culture in the country to his monologues on aborting fictional girl child, he has been in news for propagating good causes. However, things took a turn for the worse when he pranked a pet owner whose dog had recently gone missing. The RJ who came across the number of the guy on the posters he had put up for his missing dog told the owner that he had found the furball, which was evidently a lie. When the guy realised it was just a dirty prank, he started abusing RJ Naved.

Now, deriving pleasure out of other people’s misery is not good and as expected, Netizens didn’t take it too kindly.

Check the audio here.

@rjnaved @RadioMirchi The most insensitive & uncivil prank. A family who had put up posters to find their lost pet receives such a call from you. Pets are family. Would you play this prank if a human child was lost?#ShamefulEntertainment #dogs #dog pic.twitter.com/Ww6QTHj0Lm — Sachin Stalin (@SachinStalin) May 6, 2018

Those who heard the show on air and those who came across this audio on social media made it a point to share their anger on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions.

Clearly nobody in this entire channel has any empathy. To play with someone’s emotions like that?Dude It’s an individual choice..adopting a human or animal.If ur so concerned abt underprivileged humans then spread awareness abt overpopulation and set and example by adopting them! — SHAHEEN SOMVANSH (@shaheensomvansh) May 7, 2018

I have been following @rjnaved for many years now. I respect his thoughts on many social issues. And his prank calls (can’t vouch for it’s genuineness) are hilarious/ thought provoking most of the time.

But with this he has pushed the limits of humor to insensitivity and …1/2 — S.TARUN KAUSHIK (@tara_rev) May 10, 2018

.. has hurt the sentiments of animal lovers. @rjnaved must definitely apologize or at least explain himself if he wants people to still respect him, even if he is a ‘good’ person. I personally feel he would explain this sooner or later. 2/2 — S.TARUN KAUSHIK (@tara_rev) May 10, 2018

Just pray 2 God not 2 make fun on these guys. Inki roti roti hi logo ka majaak udana hai.besharm. will never listen radio Mirchi. — anupam (@rtiworld) May 10, 2018

Truly shameful its not funny pets are family you can’t prank like that would he had done it if a human baby was missing — Sam Misra (@SamMisra26) May 10, 2018

He is a silly man… pranks kar karke…. mind aise hi ho jate hain logon ke😂 — shubham srivastava (@shubhmmm1) May 10, 2018

When u can mock a pet owners suffering, how can u behave as the messiah of sensitivity? #RJNaved #petlovershateyou — angel (@thedesignink) May 7, 2018

Looking a pet is painful, and making jokes on it is even more insensitive.

Need an apology #RJNaved .

The prank played by RJNaved And #Radiomirchi was very uncivil and a painful.

Even pets are family members#animalkind #AnimalLove — Shashank (@Shashank_rangu) May 10, 2018

.@RadioMirchi RJ Naved plays a prank on pet parents who’ve lost their dog??? What is wrong with you people? Where is your sensitivity? Is this a joking matter?? Shame on you!! — adi 🇮🇳 (@adiupadhyay) May 7, 2018

A family loses their pet and puts up posters to find the pet. #radiomirchi #RJNaved finds the poster and mkes a prank call. Heights of insensitivity. Ur no longer funny. — sharmila gautama (@sharmilagautama) May 7, 2018

It’s time we value animals.

