RJ Naved asks a criminal lawyer to explain rape laws, but he is left ‘speechless’; here’s why

RJ Naved apparently got a criminal lawyer online to talk about rape laws in the country.

In the wake of the kind of horror that has spread across the country in the wake of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, an audio clip by RJ Naved has gone viral on the Internet. Although the Union cabinet cleared an ordinance to amend provisions demanding death penalty for the rapists of children below 12 years and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), India Evidence Act and the Indian Penal Code, it seems many people still need clarity over what the rape laws in India are. And Naved, who is known for taking an empathetic stand on social issues, apparently got a criminal lawyer on the phone line to explain what the laws pertaining to sexual harassment and rape are in the country.

Meanwhile, one can soon hear the lawyer running short of words, especially when Naved also got a few young girls to ask questions they want to ask, to the lawyer. While one asked how does one identify a rapist and how do they look like, another asked him what kind of clothes should she wear so she appeases everyone. The audio clip ends with the lawyer apologising to Naved and wondering (out loud) what to tell these young children.

Listen to the audio here.

