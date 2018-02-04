Renuka Shahane’s scathing Facebook post after 8-month-old’s rape will leave you unsettled

Attacking the ban on Padmaavat, Renuka Shahane had earlier shared pictures of her holding three placards which read ‘Ban rape, ban female foeticide, ban sexual molestation’, respectively.(Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook) Attacking the ban on Padmaavat, Renuka Shahane had earlier shared pictures of her holding three placards which read ‘Ban rape, ban female foeticide, ban sexual molestation’, respectively.(Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook)

In the wake of Karni Sena’s protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, Renuka Shahane’s Facebook post vehemently calling out the ban on the film went viral. She had shared pictures of her holding three placards which read ‘Ban rape, ban female foeticide, ban sexual molestation’, respectively. Now, as the nation is still reeling under the shock of the news of an 8-month-old getting brutally raped by her 28-year-old, Shahane has taken to Facebook again today, (February 4). Evidently disturbed and furious, Shahane asked if we have become immune to rape.

She also directed her post to those who had hit back at her post against the ban on Padmaavat. “During the protests by the Karni Sena I had shared three photos; Ban Rape; Ban Sexual Molestation & Ban Female Foeticide! I was asked respectfully by many on Facebook who asked me how one can “ban” rape, especially when it is a punishable crime! Some educated me about the sections in the IPC that make rape punishable. A very famous lady editor of a magazine started a barrage of trolling on twitter with the same question. How ridiculous of me to ask for a “ban” on something that is already illegal,” she further wrote. “And now as an 8 month old is writhing in pain at AIIMS, I looked through the Twitter account of the lady editor who lectured me about my “Ban Rape” placard. I was aghast to find that there was not a word of outrage!” read her post further. All this, while discussions around Rahul Gandhi’s jacket, Swara Bhaskar’s letter to the makers of Padmaavat, continued to make news, she said.

Read her post here.

“Yes, an 8 month old was brutally raped allegedly by her 28 year old cousin, a few days back! Have we become immune to rape?

During the protests by the Karni Sena I had shared three photos; Ban Rape; Ban Sexual Molestation & Ban Female Foeticide! I was asked respectfully by many on Facebook who asked me how one can “ban” rape, especially when it is a punishable crime! Some educated me about the sections in the IPC that make rape punishable. A very famous lady editor of a magazine started a barrage of trolling on twitter with the same question. How ridiculous of me to ask for a “ban” on something that is already illegal. The kind of things people were saying about my brainlessness and how I was such a “Bollywood Bimbo”, I felt almost as if just because there is a law against these crimes in our country, there are NO rapes happening, NO cases of female foeticide and NO occurrences of sexual molestation in our country. I was being trolled as if I had posed with an “I support ISIS” placard!

And now as an 8 month old is writhing in pain at AIIMS, I looked through the Twitter account of the lady editor who lectured me about my “Ban Rape” placard. I was aghast to find that there was not a word of outrage! Over the last few days only Rahul Gandhi’s expensive jacket, the riots at Kasganj leading to the horrible death of Chandan, Swara Bhaskar’s letter, lavish praise for our PM and general trolling of the liberal or “fiberal” gang were the talking points on her Twitter handle!

So the ones like her who are quick to point out the selective outrage of “liberals” are themselves so selective about their outrage no?

There was also silence from the Karni Sena. Busy fighting each other about which one is the rightful Karni Sena and which one will not take back the protest on Padmaavat they’ve forgotten that they are living in the 21st century India where the lives of today’s betis are equally important perhaps!

The film industry of course is not only busy celebrating the success of Padmaavat but has moved on to collectively promoting “Padman” with most stars posing with sanitary pads in their hands! Maybe I should pose with a pad in my hand with the message “An 8 month old might need a pad to soak the blood after being raped”

An 8 month old is raped for God’s sake! Did she wear provocative clothes? Was she out late at night? Did she give out mixed signals?

Is there no solution to this? Is there no end??? 😡

An 8 month old is raped and the silence of our society which is so quick to amplify Hindu Muslim disunity, caste politics; quick to take umbrage at things that have happened centuries ago, is quiet. No caste based groups have time to take out silent marches or protests or rallies against rapes! Maybe our tears dried up after Nirbhaya! Maybe we are a society of hypocrites!!!😢

If anyone wants to do something for Baby Nirbhaya please donate to her mother on http://www.ketto.org

I trust Ketto and If we can’t “ban” rape or stop rape then the least we can do is help that poor baby recover and help her family give her the best medical treatment! Prayers for her speedy recovery 🙏”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd