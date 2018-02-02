‘Brainless misogynists’: Renuka Shahane calls out man for his crass Hindi abusive language

In her latest Facebook post, Renuka Shahane takes a dig at people using strong Hindi abusive words for women – without any reason whatsoever. (Source: File Photo) In her latest Facebook post, Renuka Shahane takes a dig at people using strong Hindi abusive words for women – without any reason whatsoever. (Source: File Photo)

While many of us still remember Renuka Shahane as the friendly bhabhi from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, she has created quite a buzz as a prominent social media personality in recent times. From taking a stand on social and political issues to wishing her fans and followers on days of national and cultural significance, Shahane has – more often than not – been pretty active on social media.

However, this time, she took to Facebook to share a screenshot of a tweet that a man named Pintu Kumar, with the handle @PintuKu44889630, had posted. Sharing screenshots against Islam and the holy book of Quran, he tagged actress Swara Bhaskar, Shahane and wrote, “What the opinion on these peacefull message..bolliwood ki r****..?” — the abuse here being a crass Hindi word that translates to a prostitute or sex worker.

Naming, shaming and calling him out for the strong abusive language he used against her — with no provocation whatsoever, she posted a long message. “My blood boils every time a person abuses with the word “r****”. But since it is used as a horrible abuse by men like this Pintu Kumar I would like to point out how terribly headless, aimless, brainless these mysoginists are,” she wrote.

“I would like to name and shame Pintu Kumar with the handle @PintuKu44889630 for abusing me without any provocation whatsoever. Also I find it reprehensible to fan hatred against any religion. That is also against our law. If anyone knows this person please put some sense into this person’s head. 😡

BTW my heart goes out to all prostitutes whose profession is usually brutally forced upon them at a very early, vulnerable age. Most of them sell their bodies to take care of their families.

What is despicable is not their profession but that there are often customers, sellers, human traffickers, policeman, law enforcement agencies who benefit by them and exploit these vulnerable human beings.

My blood boils every time a person abuses with the word “randi”. But since it is used as a horrible abuse by men like this Pintu Kumar I would like to point out how terribly headless, aimless, brainless these mysoginists are. 😡

देवा ह्यांना सद्बुद्धी दे 🙏”

