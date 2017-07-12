Renuka Shahane’s tweet condemning Amarnath terror attack triggers hate trolls on Twitter

“What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate,” Renuka Shahane wrote. “What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate,” Renuka Shahane wrote.

As the recent terror attack killed at least seven Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, many took to social media to voice their anger against terrorism. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of all political parties and common citizens of the country expressed their grief over the killing of innocent pilgrims. Renuka Shahane, who is known for taking a stand on social media on many important issues, this time too condemned the terrorist act. She wrote “What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate” on Twitter.

What horrible news about Amarnath yatris & policemen killed by militants. Feeling really sad for the loss of innocent lives. #StopThisHate 😡 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 10, 2017

However, her post triggered hate from one Internet troll who abused her and asked “Ab kahan gaye tere not in my name wale” making a reference to the recent #NotInMyName protests held across the country and beyond.

After Twitter users called out the user who goes by the name Udyot Khuas for hate-mongering, he deleted the tweets saying that it was not him, but his friend who had posted those messages. “Please yaar sorry, I feel very guilty,” he wrote in one of his ‘explanatory tweets’ “Ye mere ek frnd ka kaam he,” he tweeted, all this, before he deleted his Twitter account itself. Shahane took screenshots of the derogatory tweets as well as the ones in which he is apologising and posted them on Facebook. According to a report by Storypick, she had written “After I posted how terrible the murder of Amarnath yatris at the hands of terrorists was, this is the kind of hate that I got on Twitter. There were many others too. But whoever this mahaan sanskaari guy is, he’s definitely not a decent human being. I reiterate #StopThisHate,” while sharing the screenshots.

She later took to Facebook to write that the social media site had deleted her post because it did not “fit their community standards”.

