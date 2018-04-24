Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
‘I haven’t faced it’: Ranbir Kapoor’s comment to ‘Saroj Khan casting couch controversy’ leaves Twitterati furious

At a press conference to promote his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor, with director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also present, was asked to comment on the prevalence of casting couch. His response has left many aghast on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 8:12:08 pm
ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor sanju, ranbir kapoor sanju movie, ranbir kapoor casting couch remarks, ranbir kapoor casting couch statement, ranbir kapoor casting couch Twitter, Ranbir Kapoor casting couch Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express News After Saroj Khan’s remarks about casting couch, it is now Ranbir Kapoor’s response to the issue that has got Twitterati crying foul. (Source: ANI)

National award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan’s comments normalising the practice casting couch in Bollywood recently kickstarted absolute outrage, especially on social media. Many took to the Internet to call out her remarks at a press conference, where she had said that the practice has been taking place since time immemorial and that it was unfair to target just Bollywood only. As many on social media continue to seethe in response to her bizarre statement, even though she apologised, it is now Ranbir Kapoor’s response to the issue that has got Twitterati crying foul.

ALSO READ | Saroj Khan apologises for normalising casting couch in Bollywood; but Twitterati still furious

At a press conference to promote his upcoming film Sanju, the much-controversial biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, with director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also present, was asked to comment on the prevalence of casting couch. On his part, he responded, “I have never faced it. If it’s there, it’s the worst kind.”

Watch what Kapoor said, here.

As a response to his comment, Hirani and Chopra, known for their stellar contributions to the industry, laughed. People, who were already furious at Khan’s remarks, took to Twitter to call out Kapoor as well. From innumerable references to his privilege as a member of the Kapoor family, to the “selective outrage” Bollywood resorts to, they had a lot to say to Kapoor. “Wow. At least should have had the decency to reply to it sincerely. Look at them laughing it off. At least have some respect towards women who might be victims of it. And please, selective outrage mat kara karo bollywood.” “What a bunch of insensitive dolts.” “I  mean just like women who might not have faced sexual assault/harrassment can be advocates of women’s safety, similarly these star kids can also try to understand the other side’s pov. It doesnt require experience. It requires sensitivity. Which sadly they dont have.” were some of the comments doing the rounds of the Internet.

Here is what others had to say.

What do you think of Kapoor’s comments on casting couch? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

