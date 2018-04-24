‘I haven’t faced it’: Ranbir Kapoor’s comment to ‘Saroj Khan casting couch controversy’ leaves Twitterati furious

After Saroj Khan’s remarks about casting couch, it is now Ranbir Kapoor’s response to the issue that has got Twitterati crying foul. (Source: ANI) After Saroj Khan’s remarks about casting couch, it is now Ranbir Kapoor’s response to the issue that has got Twitterati crying foul. (Source: ANI)

National award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan’s comments normalising the practice casting couch in Bollywood recently kickstarted absolute outrage, especially on social media. Many took to the Internet to call out her remarks at a press conference, where she had said that the practice has been taking place since time immemorial and that it was unfair to target just Bollywood only. As many on social media continue to seethe in response to her bizarre statement, even though she apologised, it is now Ranbir Kapoor’s response to the issue that has got Twitterati crying foul.

ALSO READ | Saroj Khan apologises for normalising casting couch in Bollywood; but Twitterati still furious

At a press conference to promote his upcoming film Sanju, the much-controversial biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, with director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also present, was asked to comment on the prevalence of casting couch. On his part, he responded, “I have never faced it. If it’s there, it’s the worst kind.”

Watch what Kapoor said, here.

I have never faced it. If it exists, it is really sad: Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai on a question about #castingcouch in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/JzbgMUEYj9 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018

As a response to his comment, Hirani and Chopra, known for their stellar contributions to the industry, laughed. People, who were already furious at Khan’s remarks, took to Twitter to call out Kapoor as well. From innumerable references to his privilege as a member of the Kapoor family, to the “selective outrage” Bollywood resorts to, they had a lot to say to Kapoor. “Wow. At least should have had the decency to reply to it sincerely. Look at them laughing it off. At least have some respect towards women who might be victims of it. And please, selective outrage mat kara karo bollywood.” “What a bunch of insensitive dolts.” “I mean just like women who might not have faced sexual assault/harrassment can be advocates of women’s safety, similarly these star kids can also try to understand the other side’s pov. It doesnt require experience. It requires sensitivity. Which sadly they dont have.” were some of the comments doing the rounds of the Internet.

Here is what others had to say.

Is it a joke? — Bhargavi Bajpai (@BajpaiBhargavi) April 24, 2018

Of course. Nepotism vaale kya jaane casting couch! — Am I Write? (@vogue_ensemble) April 24, 2018

No, i mean just like women who might not have faced sexual assault/harrassment can be advocates of women’s safety, similarly these star kids can also try to understand the other side’s pov. It doesnt require experience. It requires sensitivity. Which sadly they dont have. — gauri 🌻 (@gaurichopra295) April 24, 2018

Wow. At least should have had the decency to reply to it sincerely. Look at them laughing it off. At least have some respect towards women who might be victims of it. And please, selective outrage mat kara karo bollywood. — gauri 🌻 (@gaurichopra295) April 24, 2018

Look at faces of these cheap #Bollywood ppl,they are making fun on serious question #CastingCouch — घुमक्कड़ (@wandererlko) April 24, 2018

What a bunch of insensitive dolts. — Stack Overflow ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@C0d3rr0r) April 24, 2018

Because Casting Couch is only for those who are reluctant, not those who are proactive about it? — Drunk Buddha (@buddhainabar) April 24, 2018

What do you think of Kapoor’s comments on casting couch? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

