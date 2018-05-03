Railways slap Rs 1 lakh fine on vendor ‘mixing’ toilet water in tea, coffee; Twitterati demand more stringent punishment

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
The video showing a railway vendor coming out of a train's toilet with tea/coffee cans is said to have been recorded in December last year inside Chennai Central-Hyderabad Charminar Express at Secunderabad railway station, according to reports.

New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2018 12:49:09 pm
After Railways fined the vendor Rs 1 lakh fine, fuming citizens took to social media, especially Twitter, to assert that this is insufficient punishment.

A shocking video of an Indian Railways vendor seeming to add water from a train’s toilet in tea/coffee went viral across social media platforms. Said to have recorded in December last year, the heinous incident was recorded onboard Chennai Central-Hyderabad Charminar Express at Secunderabad railway station in December last year, according to ANI. Now, as the video began circulating on different social networking sites again, the Railways has fined the vendor with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the South Central Railway (SCR) told PTI. But fuming citizens took to social media, especially Twitter, to assert that this is insufficient punishment.

The video shows one vendor coming out of a train’s toilet with the steel filter cans of tea/coffee. When a passenger questions him, he refuses that he has been involved in any wrongdoing. Now, as the Railways slapped the vendor with a Rs 1 lakh fine, people’s main question is — “Why isn’t his license itself being cancelled as well?”

M Umashankar Kumar, the chief public relations officer of SCR, however said that the two people seen in the video are unauthorised hawkers. While this explanation rings more alarm bells than one, he further added that they were among the many other hawkers who have been removed from the Secunderabad railway station during an ongoing drive against unauthorised hawking.

Here are some of the responses the shocking incident has garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Watch the video here.

“An inquiry was conducted, and on the basis of it stringent action has been taken up against the Train Side Vending contractor for the section between Secunderabad and Kazipet, P Sivaprasad, with whom the identified vendor in the video was employed……A penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been levied on the licensee, through the IRCTC, the contracting agency,” Kumar further said, in a press release.

