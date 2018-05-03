Railways slap Rs 1 lakh fine on vendor ‘mixing’ toilet water in tea, coffee; Twitterati demand more stringent punishment

After Railways fined the vendor Rs 1 lakh fine, fuming citizens took to social media, especially Twitter, to assert that this is insufficient punishment. (Source: ANI/Twitter) After Railways fined the vendor Rs 1 lakh fine, fuming citizens took to social media, especially Twitter, to assert that this is insufficient punishment. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A shocking video of an Indian Railways vendor seeming to add water from a train’s toilet in tea/coffee went viral across social media platforms. Said to have recorded in December last year, the heinous incident was recorded onboard Chennai Central-Hyderabad Charminar Express at Secunderabad railway station in December last year, according to ANI. Now, as the video began circulating on different social networking sites again, the Railways has fined the vendor with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the South Central Railway (SCR) told PTI. But fuming citizens took to social media, especially Twitter, to assert that this is insufficient punishment.

The video shows one vendor coming out of a train’s toilet with the steel filter cans of tea/coffee. When a passenger questions him, he refuses that he has been involved in any wrongdoing. Now, as the Railways slapped the vendor with a Rs 1 lakh fine, people’s main question is — “Why isn’t his license itself being cancelled as well?”

M Umashankar Kumar, the chief public relations officer of SCR, however said that the two people seen in the video are unauthorised hawkers. While this explanation rings more alarm bells than one, he further added that they were among the many other hawkers who have been removed from the Secunderabad railway station during an ongoing drive against unauthorised hawking.

Here are some of the responses the shocking incident has garnered on the micro-blogging site.

So citizens’ health concern is just worth Rs. 1L according to Railways? Jail them all and make them drink the same toilet water they used for making tea/coffee on train. — Revenant (@belligerent__) May 3, 2018

why only fine? His licence should be cancelled with immediate effect and sent behind the bars…………… — Kishore Shelar (@contactkishor) May 3, 2018

only one lakh???? @RailMinIndia THis is nothing. Punishment shud be such they will think 100 times to do it again. — xyz_abc (@bhupen_kr) May 3, 2018

A few questions :

1. Why they haven’t cancelled the license of the vendor ?

2. Regarding the 1 lakh. Who will get that one lakh. The railways which acted only when the video got viral or the passengers who unknowingly took a sip of the tea ? — Ashish Singh (@Nalla_Aashish) May 3, 2018

Please do not just fine the vendor. Please terminate it’s licence with very immediate effect and make sure this licensee vendor will be black listed for ever. imposing fine is a soft punishment. licensee/ contractors are very influential people so their has be a big punishment. — Sunil kumar (@sunilkumardel) May 3, 2018

he should be jailed and any association of his company with Railways to be cancelled — Aravind (@aravindnsind) May 3, 2018

@PiyushGoyal sir kindly take effective action — JOSHI KAUSHAL (@NICKSFOREVER24) May 3, 2018

Why only fined!! Why not his contract too cancelled?? — Chetan Singh (@chetansdsays) May 3, 2018

Fined…he shd be banned to operate in Indian railways. — Gaurav (@imatdoor) May 3, 2018

Watch the video here.

“An inquiry was conducted, and on the basis of it stringent action has been taken up against the Train Side Vending contractor for the section between Secunderabad and Kazipet, P Sivaprasad, with whom the identified vendor in the video was employed……A penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been levied on the licensee, through the IRCTC, the contracting agency,” Kumar further said, in a press release.

