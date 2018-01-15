‘Shame IS NOT MINE’: Pak actress Nadia Jamil’s tweets on sexual harassment are thought-provoking

In the wake of the global #MeToo movement, Nadia Jamil, an actor in Pakistan, took to Twitter, opening up about her tragic experiences of sexual harassment too.(Source: File Photo) In the wake of the global #MeToo movement, Nadia Jamil, an actor in Pakistan, took to Twitter, opening up about her tragic experiences of sexual harassment too.(Source: File Photo)

The year 2017 was a defining moment for Hollywood, as top actors from the industry came together to expose the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein and other prominent members of the fraternity. They went a step ahead at the Golden Globe Awards 2018 as they chose to voice that it’s NOT THEIR SHAME and TIME’S UP by wearing black and speaking in support of gender parity. In the wake of this global movement, Nadia Jamil, an actor in Pakistan, took to Twitter, opening up about her tragic experiences of sexual harassment too. Her stand that men are not the custodians of women’s bodies, and that not forcing a woman to be silent about her assault to ‘protect the family honour’ has gone viral, especially on Twitter.

“When I sexually abused it ws by my Kari Sahab, my Driver & then by a highly educated elite families son. Now a happily married business man in London. It’s across the board. Men abuse across the board. My family still wants me to stay silent. But the shame IS NOT MINE! Never ever.” (sic) read her first tweet. This was followed by “I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion. People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud,strong,loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me, (sic)” and finally “You want to end rape? End the way men are taught to see themselves as custodians of women’s bodies, with a natural born right to have sex with who ever & whatever they choose. This sense of entitlement is taught to a boy. He is not born with it. UNTEACH IT. Teach our sons right. (sic)”

Adding to the physical and mental trauma that a rape or sexual assault survivor goes through, families that are ideally expected to be emotional support systems, end up doing harm instead, by forcing the survivors to remain silent so the family’s ‘honour’ remains intact.

