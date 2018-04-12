Viral Photo: Pakistan man ‘flashes and masturbates’ in public; sparks ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi debate online

According to the online post, when one of the teenage girls in Pakistan managed to take a picture of the guy, he quickly wore his mask. (Source: Pakistan Speaks/Facebook) According to the online post, when one of the teenage girls in Pakistan managed to take a picture of the guy, he quickly wore his mask. (Source: Pakistan Speaks/Facebook)

In yet another shocking case of how women are made to feel unsafe in public spaces, a photo of a man flashing his penis and masturbating in Pakistan, has gone viral. Shared “anonymously” on a Facebook page called Pakistan Speaks, the photo was posted by somebody on behalf of their friend, along with details of when and how this happened. The man flashed and started touching himself sitting on his bike after parking it in front of a van stopped opposite Barkat Market in Lahore. According to the post uploaded on April 9, when one of the teenage girls managed to take a picture of the guy, he quickly wore his mask. Only after the friend summoned the courage to say something, that he left.

This is the Facebook post.

“FLASHING, SEXUAL HARASSMENT incident:

Today a friend in lahore was in her university van. The van had stopped to wait for another van opposite Barkat Market. As they were waiting, a man on a bike rode by and flashed the girls in the van. His penis was out and he was masturbating. He went back and forth for about 4-5 minutes looking into the van of girls who had not just not consented to this but were also in their teens. My friend was able to take a picture of him after which he immediately put on his mask. The van driver was on the other side, waiting for the second van. When my friend finally summoned up the courage to say something, he left.

Sexual harassment through public masturbation is a very real issue. I’ve seen men do it outside my university. Usually rikshaw walas or bikers. I’ve heard my friends narrate similar incidents. I’ve seen drivers parked outside malls do it.

When i was younger, i didnt tell anyone because i was scared i would be blamed. Please share this so that hopefully someone can recognize this complete piece of shit and he can at least be humiliated if not have his penis cut off.

Men like this need to be publicly castrated.

Via : anonymous (lahore)”

What is even more disturbing is the tenor of the comments under the photo. From senseless whataboutery to disgusting jibes on feminists, the comments’ section had them all. Most of the comments were in reference to one of the slogans — ‘Mera jism, meri marzi’ (My body, my choice)’ that began trending during the ‘Aurat March 2018′ which reportedly took place in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad on March 8 (International Women’s Day).

Indianexpress.com has reached out to the page to get more details and is awaiting their response.

