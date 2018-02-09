As PadMan challenge garners support, Netizens join Mallika Dua as they oppose it for ‘wasting sanitary napkins’

As a response to the PadMan challenge, Supriya Joshi, another comedienne, took to Facebook to express a similar opinion, while holding a diary in which was written — “Don’t waste sanitary napkins on stupid marketing gimmicks.'(Source: Supriya Joshi/Facebook,Twinkle Khanna/Twitter) As a response to the PadMan challenge, Supriya Joshi, another comedienne, took to Facebook to express a similar opinion, while holding a diary in which was written — “Don’t waste sanitary napkins on stupid marketing gimmicks.'(Source: Supriya Joshi/Facebook,Twinkle Khanna/Twitter)

Joining Arunachalam Muruganantham, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar and other crew members of PadMan, many from the Bollywood fraternity took a stand against the stigma associated with menstruation through the PadMan challenge. They did so by holding a sanitary napkin in their hands and posing for a picture which they posted on social media. Not only that, these celebrities nominated others also to carry on the challenge. However, quite a few people, like stand-up comedian Mallika Dua, decided to row against the flow. Dua went on record to say that while she wholeheartedly supports the film and that it could “de-stigmatise menstruation for the masses”, she was against the Instagram challenge that is “masking itself as a movement” when it is just a “marketing gimmick”. Supriya Joshi, another comedienne, took to Facebook to express a similar opinion, while holding a diary in which was written — “Don’t waste sanitary napkins on stupid marketing gimmicks.’

This is Dua’s Instagram post.

This is what Joshi had to say.

“Hi guys, something amazing happened this morning. I got my period. As many of you know, I have PCOS, so to get your period is such an amazing feeling. I immediately ran to my sanitary napkin stash, but found I had run out of them. Instead, I saw my mom, dad, grandmother and my building’s secretary posing with them and taking pictures. I asked them what they are doing with my pads, and they said, “shut up silly girl, we’re taking part in a movement that will change the course of history. We’re going to make periods a taboo a thing of the past! The Padman Challenge will empower women! Don’t forget to use the hashtag otherwise you’re not empowering anybody!!!” I felt so empowered and inspired and I wanted to do the challenge too, but at this time everyone had thrown away the opened pads and I continued to bleed through my clothing. Trust me guys it’s the best feeling to not have access to pads when you’re bleeding and the Padman challenge is all that is needed to destigmatise a woman’s period. Kudos to champion of all causes Akshay Kumar and his amazing marketing team for championing this cause!

But just because I didn’t want to feel left out, I did my own version of the pad man challenge. Hope I empowered you. Reclaim your period! Pads are just selfie accessories any way! ??

EDIT: But, what do I know about this, any way? In the words of Ms. Aditi Shrivastava Suresh, Co-founder, Pocket Aces Pictures HQ, I am just a “Stupid comedians trying to grab their share of fame” and not a real life woman who may have an objection with a campaign that is wasteful, gimmicky and totally misses the point of de-stigmatizing periods.”

Here are some reactions of the tenor that the PadMan challenge generated on the Internet, along with the number of selfies with the caption #PadManChallenge. Others also took it as an opportunity to discuss other ‘sustainable and safer choices’ like cotton pads and menstrual cups, etc., that women could make.

My own version of #PadManChallenge. @sonamakapoor @akshaykumar. I’m using #menstrualcup instead because it’s cost effective, eco friendly and offers 12 hour protection. Because now that we’re talking about menstruation and pads, let’s talk about choices too. pic.twitter.com/nroMjWQsQO — TheTzarina (@return_to_hades) February 3, 2018

Problem I have with this stupid challenge is that it is just momentarily, just for a movie promotion.

Posing with pad is just a waste of time and hunger for some likes, go and help those women who use a single piece of cloth. — Pranav Jaradi (@pranavizhere) February 8, 2018

Unprivileged ladies who shares cotton clothes, go help them. The people who use social media already knows what is healthy and hygienic. The people who don’t use social media are the ones who actually need those sanitary napkins and awareness. — Pranav Jaradi (@pranavizhere) February 8, 2018

Showing women empowerment by posing with Sanitary Pads is disgusting!!

Go to Indian villages and distribute the Sanitary Pads for free and it will be an empowerment by all means !! #PadMan #PadManChallenge — Meher ?? (@OfficialMeher) February 8, 2018

To all the Bollywood celebrities who are so proudly posing with a pad in their hands, can you please speak up about the 12% GST on sanitary napkins. Over 80% of women in India can’t afford to buy them. Just posing with a pad isn’t helping anyone. #PadMan #PadManChallenge — Amena (@Fashionopolis) February 8, 2018

I’ll be more impressed when celebrities donate sanitary products to those who can’t afford it than when they post pictures with pads that only really just gets themselves more publicity #PadManChallenge — rani padmavati (@Saisailu97) February 7, 2018

Women in villages will not have instagram/twitter accounts to see #padmanchallenge is. In stead of posing with a pad use your time&energy to create menstrual hygiene awareness among women in remote areas. That will be an achievement and not this good for nothing bloody promotion. — Daddy’s bacha ?? ? (@ManaliK13) February 8, 2018

