‘Ban rape, female foeticide’: Renuka Shahane’s strong stand against ban of Padmaavat’s release goes viral

Renuka Shahane’s post on the ban of Padmaavat has gone viral, garnering around 2,600 shares in just 12 hours.(Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook) Renuka Shahane’s post on the ban of Padmaavat has gone viral, garnering around 2,600 shares in just 12 hours.(Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook)

In the wake of the protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati (now Padmaavat) that continue to take place, Renuka Shahane has put up a strong message on Facebook. Known for taking stands on social media on various social and political issues of currency, Shahane spoke this time against the continual call of ban on the film. Interestingly, she shared a picture of a protest with people holding a big banner with ‘Ban Padmavat’ written in bold, yellow letters. She drew a large red cross on the picture, indicating that it should not be banned. Instead, she shared three pictures that show her holding placards that say — Ban rape, ban female foeticide, ban sexual molestation. The post has gone viral, garnering around 2,600 shares in just 12 hours.

The film has been embroiled in controversies ever since early last year, when the shooting began. The film’s Jaipur and Kolhapur sets were vandalised, Bhansali was attacked and a Thakur leader Abhishek Som declared an ‘award’ of Rs 5 crore to anyone who would behead Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.

“Anyone who brings the head of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will be rewarded with Rs 5 crore. Rani Ma Padmavati had sacrificed her life with 12,000 other women in mass immolation (Jauhar), and Bhansali has raised a question on her courage by showing her in bad light in his film,” he had said. Now, Karni Sena has called for a curfew at cinema halls so as to stop the release of the film. Lokendra Kalvi, who heads the Sena, claimed that he was willing to court arrest or be shot in a bid to prevent the film’s release.

As of now, the Supreme Court ruled that ban of the film’ release by four states as illegal and asked that state governments provide security to cinema halls.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd