‘One word says it all Asian’: Trump-supporting racist Airbnb host cancels guest’s reservation last minute

The guest was insulted and left stranded in a snowstorm after the host cancelled the booking when there were few minutes away from the destination. (Source: Dyne Suh/ Facebook) The guest was insulted and left stranded in a snowstorm after the host cancelled the booking when there were few minutes away from the destination. (Source: Dyne Suh/ Facebook)

Ever since Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States, that has been a significant rise in racial attacks in the country as reported on various media platforms. With the travel ban and many deportations, news about attacks based on people’s ethnicity and looks have surged. Not to forget that even two Indians were shot at a pub in late February, that left a Hyderabad-born engineer dead.

But, there are many other forms of racism too that have become quite common in the country. A similar news has shocked the world, about an Airbnb host in California cancelling reservation of a guest at the last minute because of her race. Yes, the host, a Trump supporter, left a law student and her friends stranded during a snowstorm because she was of Asian ethnicity.

Dyne Suh, a 25-year-old Asian-American student in Riverside, California, booked a mountain cabin on Airbnb listed as a “Tree House Loft and Private Bathroom” in Running Springs. Though, initially, she had booked the room for two, she later asked the host if it was okay to have two more people with them. According to Suh, the host agreed and said they had to pay some extra money. However, once they almost had reached their destination, the host cancelled their reservation. Upon demanding and explanation for the cancellation, reportedly the host said, “I wouldn’t rent to you if you were the last person on Earth.” Suh shared screenshots of the conversation on her Facebook page that further added: “One word says it all Asian. Want something for nothing.”

Humiliated and caught in a fix, when she said that she would report the host to Airbnb, the adamant host replied, “Go ahead. It’s why we have Trump.” The screenshots also show that the host, whose name appears as Tami also said, “And I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners.” Suh told the Washington Post she has been in the US since she was three.

The incident took place on February 18 during a snowstorm. Incidentally, a TV crew from KTLA 5 News happened to be parked near them as they were covering the winter storm, and one of the channel’s anchors took an interview of Suh on the spot. However, the incident came to light after almost two months when KTLA 5 News recently uploaded the video online. It is unclear why it was not reported earlier, the WP report said.

The video uploaded by the news anchor on his Facebook page has now gone viral, with over 3 million views in just two days.

Airbnb spokesperson told the WP that the host has been banned from their website.

