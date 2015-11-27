No personalised Nutella jar for this 5-year-old because her name is Isis

Isis Taylor/ Facebook: Heather Taylor Isis Taylor/ Facebook: Heather Taylor

A five-year-old Australian girl was denied her customised jar of Nutella with her name printed on it because her name is Isis. Her mother, Heather Taylor, disappointed with the discrimination her daughter had to face because of her name, took to Facebook on how “This negative publicity of such a beautiful name needs to stop now”.

Taylor’s sister had asked for five personalised jars including two for Taylor’s daughters Odhinn and Isis. Initially, the computer flagged them both as problematic. Later, Odhinn was accepted but the store manager refused to print Isis because the acronym is referred to Islamic State, the terror group active in Syria, she told Sydney Morning Herald. “We have just been refused permission to have our beautiful five-year-old daughter’s name printed on a Nutella jar label at Myers Shellharbour because she is named Isis,” Taylor posted.

In September, Nutella launched a promotion in Australia enabling people to have their names printed on their 750gm or 1 kg jar of Nutella. But, apparently, the company has a few names restricted.

The departmental store told Taylor that the company has its own rules on acceptable names. She was then directed to the parent company Ferrero Australia who got back to her the next day to inform that the company stands by its decision and will not print the name because of its ‘sensitive nature’. In a statement, they said “Like all campaigns, there needs to be consistency in the way terms and conditions are applied. Unfortunately, this has meant there have been occasions where a label has not been approved on the basis that it could have been misinterpreted by the broader community or viewed as inappropriate.”

But Taylor is upset because she believes the name is nothing but beautiful. She named her daughter after the Egyptian goddess Isis. “I’m really quite upset by this. You are actually making my daughter’s name dirty. You are choosing to refuse my daughter’s name in case the public refers to it negatively,” she was quoted as saying.

She even mentioned how the name has been discriminated against after the rise of ISIS (Islamic State). In her post, she wrote how recently she read an article about baby names that should be illegal and the first was Isis and “a pharmacist pointed out upon dispensing her (Isis’) medication, that this is not a great name to have”.

It’s not the first time someone named Isis has been caused trouble because of their name. Recently, an engineer named Isis Anchalee had her Facebook account suspended because of the website’s spam filters. Read that story here.

Original post by Heather Taylor:

