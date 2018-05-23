Heartfelt tributes pour in on Twitter for Lini Puthussery, the Kerala nurse who died battling Nipah virus

Social media rung with tributes and heartfelt condolences for Lini Puthussery. May called her a brave-soul and a martyr, among other similar terms of endearment. Social media rung with tributes and heartfelt condolences for Lini Puthussery. May called her a brave-soul and a martyr, among other similar terms of endearment.

At least 10 people have died in the Nipah virus infection outbreak in Kerala. A total of 116 people have been quarantined ever since the deadly infection was reported in the state. Among the dead was a nurse who contracted the infection while attending to three victims. Befor she died, Lini Puthussery left a note for her husband Sajeesh. “Sajeeshetta, Am almost on the way….Don’t think I will be able to meet you. Sorry. You should look after our children well. Poor Kunju, you should take him to the Gulf once. Should not be alone like our father. Plz …With lots of love,” read the text on her letter.

At the end what remains is courage, sacrifice & memories. Tributes to the 31 year old nurse and a mother of two, #LiniPuthussery who died treating the #NipahVirus infection. One more stark reminder of the deadly battles being fought by brave healthcare warriors. Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/i0ZA6oJ8Xu — Anoop Nautiyal (@Anoopnautiyal1) May 22, 2018

Brave Nurse Lini Puthussery before succumbing to the deadly #NipahVirus left a heartbreaking note for her husband: “Saji Chetta, I am almost on my way. I don’t think I will be able to see you. Sorry. Take care of our children properly. Our innocent child, take him to the gulf” pic.twitter.com/CRSHPkBIfF — Syed Ahmad Afzāl (अफ़्ज़ाल) (@afzalistan) May 22, 2018

Lini Puthussery: India’s ‘hero’ nurse who died battling Nipah virus. A noble soul who gave her life for us! An example to all citizens! Om Shanthi! http://t.co/UiIT6S6OoP — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) May 22, 2018

This lady was so brave. Just read the letter she wrote to her husband. Respect for her. May God give courage to her husband and children in this time of sorrow. She should be suitably awarded by state govt for her selfless duty.#LiniPuthussery #ATrueHeroine pic.twitter.com/Gny3cx0fdm — Manish Pandey (@pmanish042) May 22, 2018

I think in the UK we often forget what is like to nurse around the world. Rest in peace, nurse Lini Puthussery from Kerala, India who lost her life whilst caring for people within the Nipah virus outbreak. She was just 31. Thank you for your dedication, Lini. #ThankYouLini http://t.co/qkGxMggwJ6 — Dann – Nursing Student (@DannGooding) May 22, 2018

“I’m Almost On The Way, Will Not See U Again. Take Care Of Children. Pls Don’t Remain Single As Our Dad Did”- Lini Puthussery, 28 Year Old Kerala Nurse, Wrote Letter To Her Husband From ICU Before Succumbing To #NipahVirus. She Got Infected Taking Care Of One Of The Patients.#RIP pic.twitter.com/EjlddgknmQ — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) May 22, 2018

.#Homage to #LiniPuthussery – d courageous Paramedic who succumbed to lethal Nipah Virus in Kerala after attending 2 d first victim @ d onset of d outbreak.

She left a 💔 touching parting note to her husband & 2 little ones.#Tribute to all Doctors & Angels who take care of us! pic.twitter.com/imWGCdFrkA — Prasanth S. Nair (@NairSaab888) May 22, 2018

In this maddening unkind world, you are our true hero… My heartfelt condolences to the family of Nurse Lini Puthussery in Kozhikode, died on Monday at the age of 31, while trying to save patients infected with the deadly Nipah virus. #RIPLini pic.twitter.com/uCGsCCu8IV — resul pookutty (@resulp) May 23, 2018

Since all our blood donations are in hospitals, we’ve all seen the great work done by nurses around the country. It’s a very difficult, stressful job – and frequently calls for selflessness and sacrifice. A salute to a martyr – Nurse Lini Puthussery. http://t.co/SbivCKthFC — Blood Donors India (@BloodDonorsIn) May 23, 2018

#RIP #SHERO Lini Puthussery: India’s ‘hero’ nurse who died battling Nipah virushttp://t.co/JU2QXLJupJ At least nine other people have died in the outbreak in Kozhikode, formerly Calicut. Two others who have tested positive for the virus are critically ill.@PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/ve9s4it0O5 — Chavi Vohra (@Chavivohra) May 22, 2018

#LiniPuthussery #RIPAngelLini hold your family close tonight…EVERYONE. Honor Lini Puthussery by cherishing what she could not, and did not have in her final moments. pic.twitter.com/c0uDOx2g6Y — Dave Nadeau (@DNadeau1989) May 22, 2018

#LiniPuthussery Salute to your selfless and bold service. — VENKATRAMAN R (@venkz18) May 22, 2018

My deepest condolences to the family of Nurse Lini Puthussery in Kozhikode, died on Monday at the age of 31, while trying to save patients infected with the deadly Nipah virus. #RIPLini pic.twitter.com/3L6JJBzNra — Harinath Mandalapu (@Hari_Mandalapu) May 23, 2018

Our medical heroes who care for us all as brave #LiniPuthussery deserve honour for their sacrifices. #RIP #SHERO http://t.co/ZskEQvbcAW — MelindaRooke (@MelindaRooke) May 23, 2018

