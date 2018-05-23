Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Heartfelt tributes pour in on Twitter for Lini Puthussery, the Kerala nurse who died battling Nipah virus

As the Nipah virus outbreak struck again after 17 years in India, along with a general sense of panic, social media also shared their heartfelt tributes for Lini Puthussery, a nursing assistant, who died battling the infection while she was attending to three victims.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 1:51:51 pm
nipah virus outbreak, nipah virus, lini puthussery, lini puthussery nurse, lini puthussery nurse Nipah, Lini Puthussery tribute, Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express News Social media rung with tributes and heartfelt condolences for Lini Puthussery. May called her a brave-soul and a martyr, among other similar terms of endearment.
Related News

At least 10 people have died in the Nipah virus infection outbreak in Kerala. A total of 116 people have been quarantined ever since the deadly infection was reported in the state. Among the dead was a nurse who contracted the infection while attending to three victims. Befor she died, Lini Puthussery left a note for her husband Sajeesh. “Sajeeshetta, Am almost on the way….Don’t think I will be able to meet you. Sorry. You should look after our children well. Poor Kunju, you should take him to the Gulf once. Should not be alone like our father. Plz …With lots of love,” read the text on her letter.

ALSO READ | ‘You should look after our children well’: Kerala nurse who died of Nipah virus in last message to husband

Social media rung with tributes and heartfelt condolences for Lini. May called her a brave-soul and a martyr, among other similar terms of endearment.

Send in your condolences for the brave 31-year-old nursing assistant into our comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement