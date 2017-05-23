WATCH: Manchester Arena attack — James Corden’s heartfelt tribute to those affected by blast at Ariana Grande’s concert

Manchester Arena Attack: Many have taken to the Internet to express their grief over the terrible incident, including James Corden whose tribute is being shared widely. (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube) Manchester Arena Attack: Many have taken to the Internet to express their grief over the terrible incident, including James Corden whose tribute is being shared widely. (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

As a crowd of teenagers prepared to go back home after having watched US singer Ariana Grande perform at the Manchester Arena in the UK, little must they have known about the uneventful turn in their fates. An explosion at the concert on May 22 has resulted in the death of at least 22 people, injuring around 59 others. Help poured in for those affected from across the world, on social media, and most importantly from the locals who offered free stay, food, rides and helpline numbers. As the world is still coming to terms with the gruesome tragedy, English TV personality James Corden who hosts the The Late Late Show with James Corden sent out a tribute to Manchester, leaving many teary-eyed on the Internet.

“It shocks me every time that we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, and especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight. Many of you won’t ever have been to Manchester but you will definitely have heard of it. It is famous all over the world for so many wonderful things great football teams. … . incredible music, oasis and joy division. … But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I am telling you a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find — strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff of the MEN arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight. We will all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

