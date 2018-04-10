Presents Latest News
  • ‘Life coach’ Tony Robbins’ sexist remarks against MeToo movement receive social media backlash; he apologises later

‘Life coach’ Tony Robbins’ sexist remarks against MeToo movement receive social media backlash; he apologises later

Referring to the MeToo movement, Tony Robbins had said 'If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else, you have not grown an ounce. All you’ve done is basically use a drug called significance to make yourself feel good.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018 6:23:13 pm
tony robbins MeToo movement comments, Tony Robbins MeToo movement, Tony Robbins MeToo, Tony Robbins mansplaining MeToo slammed, Nanine McCool Tony Robbins MeToo sexist comment, Indian Express, Indian Express News When a woman, a child abuse survivor, opposedTony Robbin’s stand , saying he ‘misunderstood the #MeToo movement’, he cut her off in an extremely insensitive and shocking manner.(Source: NowThis/Twitter)

Tony Robbins, a life coach and motivational speaker came under the scanner recently, after a video of him slamming the MeToo movement went viral. At a self-help event in San Jose, California, called ‘Unleash the Power Within’, he said “If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else, you have not grown an ounce. All you’ve done is basically use a drug called significance to make yourself feel good.” When Nanine McCool, a woman, who described herself as a child abuse survivor, opposed him, saying he “misunderstood the #MeToo movement”, he cut her off in an extremely insensitive and shocking manner.

He asks her to hold her fist ahead and then proceeds to push against her. As he walked her backwards, he asked why was she resisting him before making the point that resisting somebody doesn’t make one any more safe. The video amassed huge backlash against Robbins on social media. Tarana Burke, the founder of MeToo movement too, took to Twitter to criticise him and his lack of sensitivity towards the matter.

Shockingly, he also mentions how a man told him how he did not hire a woman, who was more qualified than the other two men applying for the same job, just because she was attractive.

Watch the video here.

This is how Tarana Burke, the founder of MeToo movement, responded to Robbins’ remarks.

Here are other responses the video garnered on Twitter.

However, he later apologised in a statement that he released on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 10: Latest News