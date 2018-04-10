‘Life coach’ Tony Robbins’ sexist remarks against MeToo movement receive social media backlash; he apologises later

When a woman, a child abuse survivor, opposedTony Robbin’s stand , saying he ‘misunderstood the #MeToo movement’, he cut her off in an extremely insensitive and shocking manner.(Source: NowThis/Twitter) When a woman, a child abuse survivor, opposedTony Robbin’s stand , saying he ‘misunderstood the #MeToo movement’, he cut her off in an extremely insensitive and shocking manner.(Source: NowThis/Twitter)

Tony Robbins, a life coach and motivational speaker came under the scanner recently, after a video of him slamming the MeToo movement went viral. At a self-help event in San Jose, California, called ‘Unleash the Power Within’, he said “If you use the #MeToo movement to try to get significance and certainty by attacking and destroying someone else, you have not grown an ounce. All you’ve done is basically use a drug called significance to make yourself feel good.” When Nanine McCool, a woman, who described herself as a child abuse survivor, opposed him, saying he “misunderstood the #MeToo movement”, he cut her off in an extremely insensitive and shocking manner.

He asks her to hold her fist ahead and then proceeds to push against her. As he walked her backwards, he asked why was she resisting him before making the point that resisting somebody doesn’t make one any more safe. The video amassed huge backlash against Robbins on social media. Tarana Burke, the founder of MeToo movement too, took to Twitter to criticise him and his lack of sensitivity towards the matter.

Shockingly, he also mentions how a man told him how he did not hire a woman, who was more qualified than the other two men applying for the same job, just because she was attractive.

This is how Tarana Burke, the founder of MeToo movement, responded to Robbins’ remarks.

I was made aware of this video BEFORE I ever saw it because Tony Robbins people reached out to do damage control within 24 hours. They wanted to “give me context” apparently. I don’t need any. I have eyes. The full video is 11 mins. And it’s gross. Bravo to this woman. http://t.co/gjbm9GF1Mz — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 7, 2018

Oh the video is MUCH worse. His misogyny runs deep. To even repeat that story of his ‘friend’ who wouldn’t hire the ‘pretty woman’ as if it’s the MOVEMENT’s fault and not the sexist man’s fault is all you need to hear. It’s deplorable. But SO many folks misunderstand this work. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 7, 2018

And he is clear that he won’t apologize so it is what it is. If you choose to keep supporting him it’s with full knowledge of his views on women and survivors. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 7, 2018

This moment is so damaging especially with how influential @TonyRobbins is. We have a hard enough time trying to shift the narrative about what this movement really is and he stands in front of thousands of his followers and completely misrepresents the @MeTooMVMT — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 7, 2018

Wow, so how are women supposed to work? Too attractive? You are risk. Not attractive enough? Won’t be taken seriously. I’m pretty sure what he described is illegal. — Laura Witherington (@janeite1900) April 7, 2018

I was fired for exactly that when I was approx. 20yo. I was a “distraction” for the male execs even though I NEVER wore revealing clothing or acted inappropriately in any way. My work was top notch but presence was too much for men 2x my age. Needless to say, I won that lawsuit. — Mommy Done Lost It (@mommydonelostit) April 7, 2018

Tony Robbins is so in the wrong here with his overt physical intimidation & verbal bullying tactics. The #MeToo movement isn’t trying to “get significance”, it’s pursuing #justice & cultural change. #MeToo isn’t “attacking” someone else, it’s holding perpetrators accountable. — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) April 7, 2018

Major kuddos for her courage. I DID NOT LIKE HIM WALKING HER BACKWARDS IN INTIMIDATION! Robbin’s, “I was with a very FAMOUS, very POWERFUL man” and how their interests are valued more than #metoo survivors.Tony Robbins needs to just go away. — Vote Blue! (@Ladybugs444) April 7, 2018

Agreed! Those two things (the walking back and the ‘famous, powerful’ comment) tell you everything you need to know about this charlatan. I think the woman would be a far better motivational speaker. I applaud her courage!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Melissa Quinn Amour (@MelissaAmour72) April 7, 2018

I just read a tweet from @TaranaBurke#metoo founder, his ppl reached out to her before the vid was released. So goalcast vid was promoted earlier this week in sm as damage control. 😑 — A+ Strategist (@aplus_tweets) April 7, 2018

However, he later apologised in a statement that he released on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

