8-month-old Laila becomes the ‘face of Gaza carnage’; Netizens share condolences, heart-breaking images

Laila was a part of the run-up to the demonstrations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Nakba or Catastrophe — the day Israel state was built, and became the youngest victim of the attack. (Source: Twitter) Laila was a part of the run-up to the demonstrations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Nakba or Catastrophe — the day Israel state was built, and became the youngest victim of the attack. (Source: Twitter)

The opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem was met with widespread protests by Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which resulted in Israel soldiers killing more than 57 of the protesters. Amid international outrage, Ministry of Health in Gaza declared Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, an eight-month-old baby, dead after tear-gas inhalation. She was soon declared the face of the ‘Gaza carnage’ on social media. Soon, people across the world condemning the attack, took to social media to share heartbreaking images of Laila’s family breaking down at seeing her lifeless body and also shared messages of strength and condolences.

According to a report by the Al-Jazeera, Laila and her family were residing in Western Gaza, at the al-Shati district. She was among at least eight Palestinians under the age of 18 who were killed in the protest on May 14 (Monday).

Here are some of the messages many have shared on the micro-blogging site.

This 8-month-old baby, Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, died last night as a result of suffocation from teargas inhalation fired by Israeli army in #Gaza. 😭😭😭#gazableeds pic.twitter.com/g0hRBDZbHA — Nazima wani (@wani_nazima) May 15, 2018

Laila Anwar Al-Ghandour was the same age as my daughter Lina Ruki Abdul. 8 months. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/aMbG1MOxhb — Jamila El Sahili (@JamilaElSahili) May 15, 2018

Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, an eight-month-old baby girl, died of tear-gas inhalation at dawn as Israel killed 60 palestinians on Monday (8 of whom were under the age of 18) for protesting for their right to return and against US embassy in Jerusalem

http://t.co/nMN0eIboHl pic.twitter.com/6RngkRZwsg — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) May 15, 2018

Israel’s ‘self-defence’ in one imagehttp://t.co/ftUHrQzYp6 — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) May 16, 2018

How about thoughts and prayers for little Laila Anwar al-Ghandour an eight-month-old baby girl, died of tear-gas inhalation at dawn in Gaza. Killed by Israel, aided by the @POTUS. Actions have consequences. pic.twitter.com/e5V3lYZ6xc — Angelika Sabine (@MsDevilishAngel) May 15, 2018

Her name was Laila Anwar Al-Ghandour. She was 8 months old. She was killed by the israeli military at dawn through tear gas inhalation. Atleast 8 Children have died since yesterday along with dozens of adults. Over 2000 Palestinian Children have been killed since the year 2000. — Ilyas Nagdee (@ilyas_nagdee) May 15, 2018

Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, an eight-month-old baby girl, died of tear-gas inhalation at dawn, this is so heartbreaking.. we’re very sorry baby laila we all failed you we’re all so helpless towards what’s been happening.💔

photos from the farewell. pic.twitter.com/QfK4nS2E16 — Maram (@maramkasem) May 15, 2018

Parents heartbroken after their 8-month-old baby, Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, died last night as a result of suffocation from teargas inhalation fired by Israeli occupation forces in #Gaza 💔💔 #GreatReturnMarch

#Palestine pic.twitter.com/BLXZEKQoQi — Xubair #Palestine 💔 (@iiZub22) May 15, 2018

Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, an eight-month-old baby girl, died of tear-gas inhalation at dawn. The youngest victim of this brutality#GazaMassacre — Catherine Reed (@CaReedArtist) May 15, 2018

RIP

Not even 9 months old, Laila Anwar al-Ghandour has become the youngest victim of the @GOP‘s incompetent, dangerous and deadly foreign policy. Do you have some thoughts and prayers for her @realDonaldTrump? Died at the hands of Israel of tear-gas inhalation at dawn in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nP7bMmYvvM — Angelika Sabine (@MsDevilishAngel) May 15, 2018

Family heartbroken after 8-month-old baby, Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, died last night as a result of suffocation from teargas inhalation fired by Israeli occupation forces in #Gaza.

💔 pic.twitter.com/FxzBb4zpJZ — Taeed Farooq خان (@TaeedF) May 15, 2018

The Israeli military has cut the Palestinian territory off by imposing an air, land and sea blockade on the Gaza strip for over ten years. This has left its residents poverty-struck and deprived of other important resources. While Palestinians have been demanding their right to return to the areas they were expelled from in 1948 since March, about 104 of them have been reportedly killed by Israeli forces. In a contrast, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were inaugurating the US embassy around the same time attack was meted on Palestinians in Gaza.

