Comedian Kunal Kamra deactivates Twitter account as his old ‘jokes’ on Muslims, Sikhs and Mother Teresa go viral

According to reports, Kunal Kamra said he has outgrown the trope of getting laugh at the expense of the lesser privileged and wants to "punch up and not punch down".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 19, 2018 4:06 pm
kunal kamra, kunal kamra jokes, kunal kamra twitter, kunal kamra tweets, kunal kamra deactivated twitter, kunal kamra deactivates tweets, kunal kamra deactivates twitter account, indian express, indian express news Kunal Kamra deactivated his account citing that his number has been made public following which he began receiving numerous calls and texts.(Source: Kunal Kamra/YouTube)
Comedian Kunal Kamra, popular for his podcast ‘Shut Up Ya, Kunal’, has deactivated his Twitter account after Internet users started re-tweeting his posts from earlier times. The posts containing not-so-funny jibes on Muslims, Sikhs and Mother Teresa, were shared multiple times on the Internet, following which he began to delete those, reported OpIndia. He then deactivated his account citing that his number has been made public following which he began receiving numerous calls and texts.

According to the report, he said his jokes that make references to gifting condoms to Muslims on their weddings is “hilarious” and that he performed them on stage for seven months to an audience who would laugh at them each time. He said he has outgrown the trope of getting laugh at the expense of the lesser privileged and wants to “punch up and not punch down”. He, reportedly, said that he did not delete it because he was “scared”.

In March last year, Kamra was facing flak after his sketch on patriotism did not go down well with many Internet users and as a result, received death threats. This time, many have directed their tweets at Shehla Rashid, the JNU scholar and activist, to know what her reaction is to Kamra’s tweets from earlier years that has now got the Internet talking.

