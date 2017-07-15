Kolkata mall denied entry to this man because he wore dhoti, but was allowed later when he argued in ‘English’

A Facebook user shared the shameful incident and the post has gone viral. (Source: Debleena Sen/ Facebook) A Facebook user shared the shameful incident and the post has gone viral. (Source: Debleena Sen/ Facebook)

We have heard stories from the British Raj era, where men in Indian attires, such as dhoti were not allowed in clubs, eateries and other public places. But it seems, the colonial hangover is still looming in erstwhile British capital — Kolkata. It’s strange how in 2017, one man wearing an Indian attire was not allowed inside a mall in the country.

In a Facebook post, a resident of Kolkata Deboleena Sen alleged that a man was not allowed to enter Kolkata’s shopping centre, Quest Mall, just because he was wearing dhoti along with a kurta. But he was allowed later to enter as he argued with the guards in English! Unbelievable, right?

Sen herself was shocked and irked by this kind of “racial profiling” and called it disgusting. In her post, she wrote, “Apparently wearing dhoti or lungi isn’t allowed in this particular mall anymore. This form of racial profiling has induced in our society so much that it’s disgusting.”

She elaborated further what happened at the mall and posted two videos and a photo on her Facebook wall, that has gained attention and is going viral. In less than 6 hours, it had more than 1,500 shares and video had garnered about 1 lakh views, at the time of filing the story.

In her post, she stated that after stopping them from entering the mall, through Walky-talky the guards informed some people from the management and “then let him enter only because the man in question argued in ENGLISH.” To support her claim, she even furnished a video that shows the man questioning a ridiculous norm and wanted an explanation.

Later, when they entered the mall, she also tried to capture the video of a mall manager interacting with the man but was asked to stop recording. Disgusted by the entire incident they left the mall and later appealed on social media to boycott it.

Later, in the evening, the man was identified as Connecticut-based filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak. Healso took to Facebook to share the shameful incident. He also highlighted how this practice of barring people for their clothing is not new in the city. “This is unambiguously a new low for this city. Private clubs have always created hierarchies and distinctions because of clothing. Now public spaces are also threatened and a culture of segregation based on class is been practiced unhindered,” he wrote in his post.

However, this is not the first instance something like this has happened in Kolkata. Last year, two famous restaurants in the city were slammed on social media after it refused to serve guests because of their clothing. While Mocambo declined to serve a driver for his ‘untidy clothes‘, 10 Downing Street refused to let people enter the eatery for wearing traditional clothes that too during Durga Puja.

Last month, there was a similar social media outrage when an elderly lady from Meghalaya was asked to leave Delhi Golf Club for wearing a traditional Khasi dress — Jainsem.

