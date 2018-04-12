Sania Mirza’s fitting reply to man questioning her nationality wins the Internet

Sania Mirza had a befitting response to a man on Twitter who thought it apt to comment on her nationality rather than focusing on the news of the horrific rapes that the country is facing. Sania Mirza had a befitting response to a man on Twitter who thought it apt to comment on her nationality rather than focusing on the news of the horrific rapes that the country is facing.

The Unnao rape case and the spine-chilling details that have emerged in the Kathua rape-murder chargesheet have left people across the globe aghast, if not more. Both the cases showed laxity on the part of those supposed to maintain law and order. People on the Internet seethed in anger against the lawyers who tried to hamper the filing of the chargesheet in Rasana village in Jammu’s Kathua and accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar walked around freely giving interviews to the media. Solidarity and prayers spread on social media for the victims in both cases. Joining Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Akhtar, among others, in strongly condemning the act, Sania Mirza too, took to Twitter.

Ironically, even as she stated that “If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world”, this man on Twitter decided to remind her that she was “married into Pakistan” and, hence, “was no longer an Indian” to tweet about these issues. Mirza, on her part, decided to not take this lying low.

ALSO READ | Cries for #JusticeForAsifa ring high on social media as chilling details emerge in Kathua rape-murder case

ALSO READ | Kathua chargesheet: In J-K child gangrape, rituals, a chilling invite and a police cover-up

These are Sania Mirza’s tweets.

Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Justice needs to be done … for the sake of keeping our faith in the judiciary and the system alive .. I really hope and pray justice is done .. and soon.. #UnnaoHorror #UnnaoRapeCase — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Even as the world is yet to come to terms with the rape of eight-year-old Asifa Bano and 17-year-old in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Kichu Kannan Namo, who describes himself as ‘Lyricist , Writer BJP SM coordinator.Leo.Nationalist,India Foundation Member #Modibhakt followed by @PiyushGoyal’, chose to attack Mirza’s nationality on priority. And his sorry argument was: “With all respect madam which country are you talking abt.Last time I checked u had married into Pakistan. You no longer are a Indian. And if u must tweet thn also tweet for the innocents killed by Pak terror outfits.. (sic)”

With all respect madam which country are you talking abt.Last time I checked u had married into Pakistan. You no longer are a Indian. And if u must tweet thn also tweet for the innocents killed by Pak terror outfits.. — Kichu Kannan Namo (@Kichu_chirps) April 12, 2018

The 31-year-old tennis champion did not mince words as she retorted to Kannan, rightfully so, since he was asking for it. She tweeted: “First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity!”

First of all nobody marries ‘into’ anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to.. I play for India,I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity! http://t.co/0rF9SwG7WT — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Take a bow, Mirza!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd