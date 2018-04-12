Kathua rape-murder case: Cries for justice ring high on social media

People hold placards at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on April 12, 2018. (Source: Reuters) People hold placards at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on April 12, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

The murder and gangrape of an eight-year-old in Kathua and rape charges by a 17-year-old girl in Unnao against a BJP MLA have triggered protests both online and offline. As the shocking and mind-numbing details from the chargesheet in the Kathua rape and murder case came to light, prayers hoping for justice for the eight-year-old rape-murder victim reverberated on social media. The lawyers, supposed to fight for justice, even got violent trying to stop the filing of the chargesheet against the eight accused in rape and murder of the little girl from a community of Bakherwal Muslim nomads in Kathua’s Rasana village near Jammu. Meanwhile in the Unnao rape case, an FIR has finally been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Affected by the gravity of the case, stand-up comedian Vir Das tweeted, “I can’t breathe after reading this. I need to share it. And so do you. Please do”, using the trending call-to-action hashtag.

The chilling details and turn of events in both the cases have brought many on social media together, as they strongly asked for justice for the Kathua girl and speedy investigation in the Unnao rape case.

“An 8 year old child is drugged and held captive in a temple for 3 days. Brutally gang-raped to the extent her uterus is damaged. Then strangulated to death and body is thrown in a ditch. Why is this child not India’s daughter?” “Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human. If you don’t demand (the victim) get justice, you belong to nothing.”

Rakesh Sharma posted, “Is (she) not India’s daughter? A child brutally raped inside a temple. Killed. To terrorise nomadic Muslims into leaving. Crime driven by religious hatred. Yet, MLAs, local lawyers & Hindutva brigade try to prevent even filing of complaint & publicly support rapists! Chilling.”

Here are some of the other tweets.

Hoping justice prevails for the victims of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

