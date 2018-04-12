Presents Latest News

Cries for #JusticeForAsifa ring high on social media as chilling details emerge in Kathua rape-murder case

The chilling details of Kathua rape and murder case and Unnao rape case have brought many on social media together, as they strongly asked for #JusticeforAsifa and speedy investigation in both the cases.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 12, 2018 12:21:28 pm
kathua rape and murder case, justice for asifa, unnao rape case, unnao rape arrest, unnao rape BJP MLa arrest, Unnao Rape Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Asifa rape chargesheet, asifa rape chargesheet details, asifa gangrape murder Kashmir, Indian Express, Indian Express News As the shocking and mind-numbing details of the Kathua chargesheet came to light, prayers hoping for ‘Justice for Asifa’ reverberated on social media. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

The murder and gangrape of eight-year-old Asifa Bano and rape charges by a 17-year-old girl in Unnao against a BJP MLA have triggered protests both online and offline. As the shocking and mind-numbing details from the chargesheet in the Kathua rape and murder case came to light, prayers hoping for ‘Justice for Asifa’ reverberated on social media. The lawyers, supposed to fight for justice, even got violent trying to stop the filing of the chargesheet against the eight accused in rape and murder of the little girl from a community of Bakherwal Muslim nomads in Kathua’s Rasana village near Jammu. Meanwhile in the Unnao rape case, an FIR has finally been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The chilling details and turn of events in both the cases have brought many on social media together, as they strongly asked for #JusticeforAsifa and speedy investigation in the Unnao rape case.

“An 8 year old child is drugged and held captive in a temple for 3 days. Brutally gang-raped to the extent her uterus is damaged. Then strangulated to death and body is thrown in a ditch. Why is this child not India’s daughter?” “Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human. If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.” “#Asifa another Nirbhaya: We need collective disobedience against rape in India – If these cases don’t shake the conscience of this nation what will? Is beti bachao just a slogan? When will we become intolerant to crimes against women? India has failed me.” are just some of the reactions to the horrific incidents that have swamped the Internet.

Hoping justice prevails for Asifa and the victim of Unnao rape case.

