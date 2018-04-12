Cries for #JusticeForAsifa ring high on social media as chilling details emerge in Kathua rape-murder case

As the shocking and mind-numbing details of the Kathua chargesheet came to light, prayers hoping for ‘Justice for Asifa’ reverberated on social media. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) As the shocking and mind-numbing details of the Kathua chargesheet came to light, prayers hoping for ‘Justice for Asifa’ reverberated on social media. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

The murder and gangrape of eight-year-old Asifa Bano and rape charges by a 17-year-old girl in Unnao against a BJP MLA have triggered protests both online and offline. As the shocking and mind-numbing details from the chargesheet in the Kathua rape and murder case came to light, prayers hoping for ‘Justice for Asifa’ reverberated on social media. The lawyers, supposed to fight for justice, even got violent trying to stop the filing of the chargesheet against the eight accused in rape and murder of the little girl from a community of Bakherwal Muslim nomads in Kathua’s Rasana village near Jammu. Meanwhile in the Unnao rape case, an FIR has finally been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape case: FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, CBI to investigate

ALSO READ | Kathua chargesheet: In J-K child gangrape, rituals, a chilling invite and a police cover-up

ALSO READ | A chargesheet, forest land and a divide in Jammu

The chilling details and turn of events in both the cases have brought many on social media together, as they strongly asked for #JusticeforAsifa and speedy investigation in the Unnao rape case.

“An 8 year old child is drugged and held captive in a temple for 3 days. Brutally gang-raped to the extent her uterus is damaged. Then strangulated to death and body is thrown in a ditch. Why is this child not India’s daughter?” “Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human. If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.” “#Asifa another Nirbhaya: We need collective disobedience against rape in India – If these cases don’t shake the conscience of this nation what will? Is beti bachao just a slogan? When will we become intolerant to crimes against women? India has failed me.” are just some of the reactions to the horrific incidents that have swamped the Internet.

An 8 year old child is drugged and held captive in a temple for 3 days. Brutally gang-raped to the extent her uterus is damaged. Then strangulated to death and body is thrown in a ditch. Why is this child not India’s daughter??#Kathua — Preeti Gulati (@preetigulati28) April 9, 2018

#Justice for asifa shameful that a nation has to plead justice for a minor child who is molested and killed by a monster Human beings stooping so low that some of them even coming in support of the monster Even animals will never allow such a shameful act against their young ones — Ashi shahzad (@Ashisheikh9) April 10, 2018

It will be the biggest ever human tragedy if @jkpdp failed to provide justice to #Asifa the Bakerwal girl . Personally I am waiting for #Justice & if not provided I will never trust upon judges or judiciary. — جاوید احمد بانڈے (@javaidbanday) March 15, 2018

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

#Asifa another Nirbhaya: We need collective disobedience against rape in India – If these cases don’t shake the conscience of this nation what will? Is beti bachao just a slogan? When will we become intolerant to crimes against women? India has failed me.

http://t.co/wmEtOzAREd pic.twitter.com/8uR6fwgK7I — Shaili Chopra (@shailichopra) April 11, 2018

Is Asifa not India’s daughter? A child brutally raped inside a temple.

Killed.

To terrorise nomadic Muslims into leaving.

Crime driven by religious hatred. Yet, MLAs, local lawyers & Hindutva brigade try to prevent even filing of complaint & publicly support rapists! Chilling. http://t.co/8nkiVKzZn4 — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) April 10, 2018

If you are a parent, how can what has happened to Asifa not break your heart? — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) April 9, 2018

#Asifa is waiting for justice

still pic.twitter.com/kd9uEJct80 — Ghazi Suhail Khan (@GhaziSuhailKhan) April 10, 2018

This tweet will provide lots of support , strength nd relief to the rape victim of #Unnao and family of #Asifa ! http://t.co/ma1rG2Eqyo — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) April 10, 2018

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018

The lawyers in Kathua and the cops in Unnao are the flower of Hindutva manhood. Pass the sick bag. — Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) April 10, 2018

We did it in Dec 2012 – we’ll do it again now! Fight for justice for Ashifa, justice for the Unnao rape survivor and against Governments and political forces creating communal, political shields of impunity for the accused. pic.twitter.com/xN0sY7xqEi — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 12, 2018

Hoping justice prevails for Asifa and the victim of Unnao rape case.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd