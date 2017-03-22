Unique ‘Twitter satyagraha’ against HDFC Bank completes 50 days

Bengaluru-based Karthik Srinivasan came across the follies of an HDFC program. (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/Twitter) Bengaluru-based Karthik Srinivasan came across the follies of an HDFC program. (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/Twitter)

Bengaluru-based communications professional Karthik Srinivasan has started a unique protest to express his displeasure with what he calls an unethical programme by HDFC Bank. A popular handle on Twitter and known blogger, Srinivasan has just completed 50 days of his so-called ‘Twitter satyagraha’ against the bank’s opt-out programme for preferred customers.

In a blog post, Srinivasan said he received a mail from HDFC Bank on January 30 with subject “Welcome to HDFC Bank Preferred Banking Programme!” When he opened the mail, he got to know that he had been automatically enrolled into this ‘programme’ in January 2016 and will be charged Rs 100 + service charges every quarter, and if he wishes to opt out of the program, then he will have to click on a button given at the end of the email. The cost of Rs 400 per year is mentioned in fine print, that too at the bottom of the email.

“In other words, HDFC depends on the customer to,

1. open the mail,

2. read through the contents,

3. notice a way to opt-out,

4. click the opt-out link,

5. choose ‘No’ as confirmation and

6. submit the form

… to not charge him/her,” he wrote in the blog.



Calling the policy “unethical” and “disingenuous,” he said, “If the customer doesn’t perform even one of the above six tasks, he/she will be charged.”

When contacted, Srinivasan told indianexpress.com said: “Opt-out is a bad, unethical practice the world over. It should be ideally opt-in where customers volunteer to pay after knowing what it is for.” He said he asked HDFC this question and found their answer to be very evasive. “But, I fully understand that they cannot decide on things like this with their complex organisational structure and hierarchy — this is not a one-person problem but an institutional problem. The only way to make them feel compelled to address it is to use a classic media tactic – keeping the story alive. That is what I’m trying with daily tweets,” he added.

In protest, Srinivasan decided to stage a 50-day Twitter satyagraha against the bank with one tweet a day on his handle which has over 25,000 followers. Read his tweet thread here:

Day 2: Good morning, @HDFC_Bank! Could you please apologize to all your customers for this unethical move? http://t.co/wEbKI13c6x — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 2, 2017

Day 3: Got calls from HDFC Head Office. They explained the same thing to me. I insisted that they kindly apologise to all customers. 1/2 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 3, 2017

Day 9: @HDFC_Bank – please consider apologizing to all your customers for this blatant misuse http://t.co/wEbKI0LAHX CC: @suchetadalal — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 9, 2017

Day 30: @HDFC_Bank: ‘Highest standards of ethics’ in the streets. ‘Will use opt-out mail to fool you’ in the sheets! http://t.co/LDxoYLsBkv — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 2, 2017

Day 45: @dhirendra_vr writes about banks’ unethical moves & RBI leaving them unchecked http://t.co/cNwPwYQr28

More http://t.co/ayDkFQbylj — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 17, 2017

Day 48: “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning” —Bill Gates. CC: @HDFC_Bank

Reason: http://t.co/ayDkFQbylj — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 20, 2017

Day 50: Thank you for this @OfficeChai. For the 50th time, could you please do the right thing, @HDFC_Bank? http://t.co/GODQnR8bBWpic.twitter.com/euk7nuMgpl — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 22, 2017

Asked why he chose Twitter as a platform instead of moving court, he said: “Consumer court is for individual problems. I do not have a problem with HDFC at all. I have been a customer of the bank since 1998 and even in this case, I have opted out and I have not been charged (as far as I know and can see). So I do not have a complaint at all, in my case. But I felt what they are doing is completely unethical and when I Googled ‘HDFC preferred opt out’ I found many many people expressing surprise that they have been cheated of Rs.115 per quarter without their permission. So, the only way to make people aware is to broadcast what HDFC is doing consistently and repeatedly.”

“Twitter helps broadcast. Also, Twitter’s threaded tweets format helps in keeping the story alive and also showcasing earlier tweets right on top, for context,” he added.

So, what exactly is he seeking through the satyagraha and what would be his next step? “Just that the bank stop doing this unethical tactic with some public communication (if not an apology). I intend to tweet every day till end of 2017. After that I’ll stop, with or without HDFC doing something about it. They have to find their own moral compass eventually,” he told indianexpress.com.

He also went on to post the details of his satyagraha on Facebook and wrote: “Week 8 of me asking HDFC Bank to come clean on unannounced charges on hapless, unsuspecting customers. That they thought using an opt-out is actually ok is appalling. As I have repeatedly mentioned, the amount is not the point – hoisting them on customers without permission is akin to stealing money from their accounts.”

Read the post here:

Some people commented in support of his mission on his blog post, a few others also went on to say that they found the mail later and couldn’t even spot the button to “opt out” of it. Some tried contacting the bank, but failed to convey the message to the operator as the call was disconnected.

But what measures would he suggest to the bank so that customers do not have to face these issues in the future?

“Very simple. When communicating this charge, please have an appropriate email subject. Like, ‘Your consent needed – please see on priority’ instead of ‘Welcome to Preferred Banking Program!’. Imagine how much we have to run around submitting papers to bank – why can’t the bank ask us to confirm 100% that we are willing to pay, instead of predeciding on our behalf that we like to pay, and in a way literally take money off our wallets without permission,” Srinivasan told indianexpress.com.

While his protest has earned him little rewards, Srinivasan is firm on his Gandhian path of protest. Only time will tell if his satyagraha will bore any fruits.

