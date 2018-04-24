Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

‘No exams in PhD’: Kanhaiya Kumar responds to fake tweets claiming he ‘failed 11 times’

Dismissing the tweets as 'classic example of fake news', Kanhaiya Kumar reportedly said that he is in his seventh and final year of the integrated MPhil-PhD programme that he had enrolled in 2011. His thesis, which is in its final stage, will be submitted by July 21, 2018.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 12:32:53 pm
Among those slamming Kanhaiya Kumar for failing for the 11th time and wasting the taxpayers’ money was socialite and businessman Suhel Seth. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

A message forward that is doing the rounds on the Internet, especially Twitter and WhatsApp, claims that Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union and a PhD student, has failed 11 times because “sources claimed that his masters want him to stay in JNU till 2019 elections“. Socialite and businessman Suhel Seth was one among those slamming Kumar for wasting taxpayers’ money that goes into funding his education. “Someone told me that @kanhaiyajnusu has failed for the 11th time in JNU. Does that make him a worthy applicant to the @INCIndia party? And why the hell are we taxpayers funding this loser’s education or the lack of it?” he had tweeted. A common message that was, meanwhile, copy pasted by many on the micro-blogging site, as they contributed to ‘calling out’ Kumar was: “Kanhaiya Kumar has failed yet again, this is 11th time. Congratulations communists. Sources claimed that his masters want him to stay in JNU till 2019 elections.”

All this, until Kumar took to Twitter to state the obvious — that there are no exams to fail in, in a PhD course. While indianexpress.com has reached out Kumar to get his statement on how the fake forwards are doing the rounds of the Internet, he told Alt News that he is in his seventh and final year of the integrated MPhil-PhD programme that he had enrolled in 2011. His thesis, which is in its final stage, is on ‘social transformation in South Africa’ and will be submitted by July 21, 2018. This, in addition to his tweet wherein he said, “Also to the disappointment of many, I have never failed any exam ever.”

Seth, realising that what ‘someone told him’ about Kumar was fake, posted a correction message. But then again, he seemed disappointed that as Kumar submits his thesis, there would be a “Dr Kanhaiya amidst us.”

This is his tweet.

Indianexpress.com will update this space with Kumar’s response once we get through him.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now