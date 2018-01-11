JusticeForZainab trends as Twitterati seethe in anger following rape of 7-year-old Pakistani girl

Pakistan rape and murder case: On social media, especially Twitter, the outrage and disgust took the form of an organised protest under the hashtag #JusticeForZainab and people from across the world made their anger felt through their posts.(Source: Thinkstock Images) Pakistan rape and murder case: On social media, especially Twitter, the outrage and disgust took the form of an organised protest under the hashtag #JusticeForZainab and people from across the world made their anger felt through their posts.(Source: Thinkstock Images)

The news of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari’s rape and murder has sent shockwaves across the world. The little girl was on her way to her Quran recital class when she was allegedly abducted on January 4. Her body was recovered by the police from a garbage dump on January 9. The atrocious incident has brought the country, especially Kasur region, to a standstill, with many human rights activists and other groups protesting against the repeated instances of child abuse and they are now demanding stringent punishment for the perpetrator.

On social media, especially Twitter, the outrage and disgust took the form of an organised protest under the hashtag #JusticeForZainab. Kiran Naz, a Samaa TV anchor in Pakistan, voiced her protest by getting her toddler daughter to the newsroom while reading out the news. “Today, I am not your news anchor Kiran Naz, today I am here as a mother. This is why I am sitting here with my daughter,” she said,before her segment.

One of the most pertinent questions that many have put forward is: “Will 10 Jan 2018, when v picked up its dead body from a waste dump in Kasur become our LONGEST DAY OF SHAME- jolt us into action?” in the words of a Twitter user. This is how social media users across the world came together to condemn the inhuman act that has stirred the world, especially Pakistan.

The sad reality is that Zainab could be anyone. It could be your sister, your wife, your daughter, or even your mother. It’s time we stand as a nation and set an example. It’s now or never. #JusticeForZainab — Zaid Ali (@Za1d) January 11, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Zainab – a 7 year old child abused and brutally killed in Kasur, Pakistan. This has to stop. Gov and the concerned authorities must take action. #JusticeForZainab — Malala (@Malala) January 10, 2018

Find him!!! Do what it takes to find him and make an example out of him for Gods sake !! An example which scares anyone to even think about doing something like this again. @pid_gov @GovtOfPunjab #JusticeForZainab http://t.co/t0GTUo9AjT — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 10, 2018

The picture of Zainab’s rapist & killer is clearly captured. Why he is still roaming freely? Can our agencies and authorities capture him? Can we please catch this animal and punish him publicly? Can we do something to protect our children? #JusticeForZainab#Justice4Zainab pic.twitter.com/Z7GghqvaTd — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 10, 2018

Awareness for children so that they don’t turn prey to the vultures in our society. #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/Dxh6eJ1Jbd — R.N.Yousuf (@RNYousuf) January 11, 2018

Will 10 Jan 2018, when v picked up its dead body from a waste dump in Kasur become our LONGEST DAY OF SHAME- jolt us into action? Or will it b like other such days when v buried our collective conscious bit by bit? Sorry Zainab & such kids. V are CONSCIOUS DEAD #JusticeForZainab — Gen Ghulam Mustafa-R (@_GhulamMustafa_) January 11, 2018

Rapist must be hanged publicly, make it constitutional#JusticeForZainab — Aiza. (@aizaasif4) January 11, 2018

teach ur children about “good touch” and “bad touch” win ur kids trust dont shy

save ur kids save ur future 🙏#JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/7LagQv2kyi — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) January 11, 2018

This is so wrong. We are literally animals. #JusticeForZainab — Sunny Jafry (@sunnyjafry) January 11, 2018

Don’t use #JusticeForZainab to spread your hateful ideology. Use it to spread awareness of this tragedy and worldwide problem. Use it to show support to all the women affected by rape, abuse, child marriages etc. We have to come as one. Men and Women. Prayers to all ❤️ — بتول🌷 (@batoooolahhhhhh) January 11, 2018

I truly hope #JusticeForZainab doesn’t just become another hashtag.The only worries a child should have is eating too many sweets not worrying that they may never return home, change needs to come of this or God help us all. — Irsa Saleem (@Irsa_sxx) January 10, 2018

Hearing about a little 7 year old girl, Zainab, being raped then murdered brutally and left to rot somewhere, makes my heart bleed. What kind of world are we living in?? May you rest in peace, Zainab. #JusticeForZainab is what we need and for the many others suffering similarly — Nusayba (@Queen_Nusayba) January 11, 2018

I’m not mother.

I may not have that feeling.

I’ve not experienced that motherhood.

But, it’s hard to sleep.

Mind is no more peaceful.

I’m feeling pain with my running blood.

We’ve lost so many kids like Zainab.#JusticeForZainab#JusticeForAllChildren — Nida Khan Yousufzai (@NidaYousufzai) January 11, 2018

Phrases like “it could have been your sister/daughter” have to be reiterated at every tragedy because the sad truth is that some ‘men’ dgaf unless it’s their own loved ones’ lives, safety, and/or honor on the line. #JusticeForZainab — Kamil A Abbas (@KamilChachu) January 10, 2018

Lying beside my daughter unable to sleep. Can’t get the pics of Zainab out of my head & can’t imagine the pain her parents must be going through.. what a cruel world.. Ya Allah protect our children 💔 #JusticeForZainab — Dr Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal) January 10, 2018

