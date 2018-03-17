‘This is beyond appalling’: Pakistani show painted fair models brown and Netizens are furious

Netizens are furious and have demanded the channel to apologise for its shameful contest. (Source: Twitter) Netizens are furious and have demanded the channel to apologise for its shameful contest. (Source: Twitter)

A few days ago, Pakistani clothing brand Sana Safinaz got in trouble for its ‘racist’ campaign involving the Maasai tribe of Kenya on social media, and now, another TV show is on the receiving end for doing something similar. A popular morning show Jago Pakistan Jago recently hosted a bridal make-up contest and to make the challenge a little difficult, they asked MUAs to turn dusky models into beautiful brides.

As if implying “dark is not beautiful” wasn’t outrageous enough, the show called fair models to represent them instead of simply calling dark-skinned models. The showmakers decided to paint their faces brown and the make-up artists were challenged to choose fitting eye shadows, lip colour and contouring.

The show was televised Live on Pakistan’s leading channel Hum TV and the show’s mentors Amber and Farida reportedly used terms like ‘Habshi’ or ‘Habshan’, ‘Makrani’ and ‘Negro’ liberally during the episode, Images by Dawn reported. “I’ve done the makeover of so many brides, but I’ve never had such a bride, like a Habshan, ever. But you are being presented with this challenge,” the report quoted Amber.

People on social media were shocked to see the ugly racism being televised without any refrain and lambasted the showrunners for its tasteless mentality. Many also argued that the lack of representation of dusky skin is the root cause of a major problem in Pakistani entertainment industry. Others slammed the makers for promoting prejudices and reinforcing the fact that there is no space for dark-skinned models in the glamour world.

#Pakistani show painted fair-skinned models with makeup to showcase how bridal makeup looks on darker skin.😱 Your stupidity is beyond me. Echoing the title of your show, #JagoPakistanJago, “WAKE – UP” Pakistan. What are you teaching your future generation? pic.twitter.com/yMwSan2M9T — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) March 16, 2018

Not at all shocked by the #JagoPakistanJago fiasco. Black face is absolutely consistent with the colourism laced in every aspect of Pakistan’s (and the diasporas) society, and the internalised residue of colonial notions of affluence and beauty imbuing it. Pakistanis largely view — bookish.subat (@bookishsubat) March 16, 2018

the stunt by #JagoPakistanJago represents the cultural baggage and insecurities we have inherited from the british raj and that we are still unsuccessful in eradicating. how can we, when we still have jacobabad and lady reading in our midst? — Meraj Hasan (@_merajhasan) March 16, 2018

#JagoPakistanJago truly wake up to Asian racism ..this is how #Pakistan does blackface on prime time tv..they were allegedly trying to show dark skin can be beautiful too..#racism #asianselfloathing pic.twitter.com/VIBcBAgZZk — Skhan (@SofiaKhan75) March 15, 2018

#SanamJung and @Humtvnetwork should ask for a public apology on their show #JagoPakistanJago

This was thr most ridiculous thing I’ve had seen in a while.

Not only thr show was disgraceful, the language Sanam was using was extremely derogatory. Shame! — Areeba (@BeautyByAreeba) March 15, 2018

Totally grossed out by #JagoPakistanJago‘s episode on dark skin complexion brides and their makeup. I never thought Sanam Jung can stoop so low. @Humtvnetwork do you have no check on what is being aired on your channel?? #HUMTV — SabahatMS (@SabahatMS) March 15, 2018

@SanamJungPK @Humtvnetwork Absolutely appalled with @JagoPakistan_ newest episode where fair skinned models were painted darker to prove that darker skin can too look beautiful with makeup. Was it too difficult to find models of darker skin?! pic.twitter.com/pYFEvUMWYG — Maimunah Khawaja (@may_khawaja) March 15, 2018

When you think they cant go any lower,they prove you wrong.

Morning show Jago Pakistan Jago couldnt find one tan colored person in the entire country that they had to paint fair skinned girls dark to show make up techniques for “habshans”

This is beyond appalling pic.twitter.com/Yub8iGbn6s — syeda zainabb (@syedazainabb) March 15, 2018

Found this episode of #JagoPakistanJago utterly offensive! MUA’s were set a task to show darker complexion can also look pretty. The racist word negro was used repeatedly. They hired fair girls instead of naturally darker complexion models. Why do we measure beauty by skin tone?! pic.twitter.com/FhyMD2MGtw — M E R E E N (@MehreenTweets) March 15, 2018

From what I gather, this was a makeup challenge which raises the question whether making dusky women look attractive is a challenge? We fail to see beauty in anything that does not fit the standards set by our colonists. This is blackface& it is wrong. Hum TV owes an apology. pic.twitter.com/Qfvb1ODx3v — qirat (@brownbasic) March 14, 2018

@HumTVNetwork, you owe an apology for this sorry excuse of a show. — qirat (@brownbasic) March 14, 2018

the internet has the power to be malignant and harsh at times, I hope it is also used to educate and inform. Racism is not okay. Not in the West or the East, not anywhere. It’s about time we learned this. #MorningShow #humtv #JagoPakistanJago #blackface #Pakistan — Farhanaaz Affandi (@flamboyantfarha) March 15, 2018

It’s high time that @Humtvnetwork scrapped Jago Pakistan Jago Just about managed to sit through yesterday’s controversial “chocolate bride” show. Beyond ignorant. The host & judges were condescending and rude. I’m absolutely appalled. #JagoPakistanJago — AmnaW (@amnaw) March 15, 2018

What are your views about the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

