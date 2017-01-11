Hyderabad girl opens up about being molested on the bus after Bengaluru incident

Triprasree Ghosh taught her molester a lesson (Source: The Logical Indian) Triprasree Ghosh taught her molester a lesson (Source: The Logical Indian)

“Why did this happen to us in the first place? Would it have happened if there was a guy along with us?” wrote Triptasree Ghosh from Hyderabad. The woman decided to share her story after reading about the recent ‘mass molestation’ in Bengaluru and the incident she narrated first appeared in The Logical Indian.

While travelling on a bus from Hyderabad to Hampi in Karnataka with her friend, the two were uncomfortably touched and rubbed against by the conductor whom she taught a lesson he’d never forget.

“After reading about the mass molestation case in Bangalore on the night of December 31st, 2016, my friend asked me to pen down my experience from a few months back. I chose not to post anything about the incident on Facebook back then because I had already taught the man in question a lesson. Now, since we are all trying to bring to attention how women everywhere feel unsafe, it’s important that we all share our stories,” she wrote.

The two had booked bus tickets to and from Hampi and had opted for night travel. While on their way, Gosh’s friend, who was sleeping on the aisle side felt something touching her. She shared it with Ghosh but wasn’t sure if it was the conductor so didn’t complain. Coincidentally, on their way back, the two got the same bus with the same conductor but this time, Ghosh decided to take the aisle seat. She felt the same and caught the man red-handed. What she did next deserves an applause.

“I grabbed this man’s hand and yelled at him. The conductor started apologising and ran towards the bus driver. I did not say a word to him after that and waited until morning,” she wrote.

Next, she went to the nearby police station around the bus stand in Hyderabad, narrated the incident to the police who managed to catch the conductor before the bus left.

“We brought the man back to the police booth and the moment he saw the police officer he started crying and begging. He touched our feet, and his theatrics began. He was howling and begging that he will never do anything like this again. I slapped him. The officer made him apologise to us, and we eventually had to let him go. The officer asked me if I wanted to file an official complaint, but I let him go thinking about his family and how they would suffer,” she wrote.

Bravo, indeed! But, as she shared her story, she asked a very important question. “Yes, I was wearing shorts and a sleeveless tee but does that give anyone the right to touch me?”

