Holi hooliganism: After LSR students, JMC student’s FB post on being hit with ‘semen-filled’ balloon goes viral

Only a couple of days ago, the Instagram posts of Lady Sri Ram college students talking about how they were attacked with semen-filled balloons under the garb of Holi celebrations went viral. Now, another student, this time of Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College, has taken to Facebook to share a similar experience. ABC* was inside a bus as she was travelling from the Sagarpur colony bus-stop to her house in Dwarka, when allegedly, a couple of boys aimed a balloon at her chest. While the student is yet to lodge an FIR, she talked to indianexpress.com about the disturbing experience she had on the busy road, while people around either chose to be oblivious or laugh it off like the middle-aged woman who was a witness to what happened by telling her “Bura na maano beta, Holi hai.’

This is the text of her Facebook post.

“So the festival of ‘fun’ is here! Time for colours, eggs, dirty water and oh how can I forget the most important one- SEMEN.

It was just another usual day of travelling back home from college..

The bus stopped a little after Sagarpur bus stop. And that’s when it happened.

Before I even realised it, a guy threw a balloon filled with semen straight at my chest. For a few minutes I was just shocked and by the time I recovered from it, he and his friends were gone. I was DISGUSTED and really furious. And that’s when a lady sitting in front of me said, “Beta, Bura mat mano holi hai” And the others in the bus laughed and said the same to me. I didn’t know whom to be more disgusted on- the idiot who threw it or the crowd who normalised it.

Till yesterday, I had just heard about semen throwing at girls and my heart was broken to hear it.

Today I was the victim to it and that was when I wholly realized and understood the absolute depravity of human beings.

I would have said humans behave like animals but then that’s a disgrace to animals in itself.

Yesterday, it was a girl from LSR, Today it was me, and there are plenty of girls with whom this is happening, who are just too afraid or embarrassed to speak up. And I don’t blame them but then if we don’t speak up now, these fools roaming around our country will continue doing the same and God forbid another innocent girl might get targetted.

And to all the girls out there,

Do not be afraid to speak up when such things happen to you. Your dignity and self Respect is important and not something to be fooled around with.

Be bold and take a stand, rest assured there are many like me who will have your back.”

ABC*, the concerned JMC student told indianexpress.com further said that she looked around for help from the people in the bus, hoping they would get down and catch hold of the perpetrators. On their part however, the people in the bus closed the windows, but also started laughing immediately after. “As soon as I realised what had happened, I looked out, but found nobody there. The bus started moving meanwhile,” she added. Her last straw of doubt was confirmed when she reached home and when the spilt content from the balloon finally dried, to leave hardened white patches on her top.

Although yet to file an FIR, ABC* along with other students of Jesus and Mary College will be organising a protest at the Delhi Police Headquarters in ITO today (March 1) at 11.00am. Talking to indianexpress.com, Maya John, women’s rights activist and professor at the college, said that the problem is not just that a girl from the college was at the receiving end of such an act. “Tomorrow it could be anybody else. The police seems to be taking inadequate measures. They should have alerted Residents’ Welfare Associations before Holi and ensured security of women, so there are no such unwarranted attacks,” she said.

John further said that the college is trying to follow up the protest today with a more wide-spread one, which will be inclusive of more women’s organisations to ensure the safety of women is not taken for granted.

This is the announcement for the protest made by JMC on Facebook.

Monika Bhardwaj, additional DCP of South-West Delhi told indianexpress.com that nothing has been reported to her so far. She added that her team will try to get in touch with the girl so she can provide them with further details.

