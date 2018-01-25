Pakistani journalist’s shocking remarks on child sexual abuse and rape trigger outrage on Twitter

Fasih Ahmed’s tweet garnered criticism on social media, following which he deleted the tweet. (Source: File Photo) Fasih Ahmed’s tweet garnered criticism on social media, following which he deleted the tweet. (Source: File Photo)

The brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari triggered massive protests across Pakistan. While many took to social media condemning the act and fearing for the safety of their future generations, it is the tweets by Fasih Ahmed, the editor of Newsweek Pakistan, that has jolted people. Ahmed tweeted on January 23 that the sexual abuse of children cannot be eliminated and at times even pave way for “great art” to happen. Expectantly, his tweet garnered criticism on social media, following which he deleted the tweet. But screenshots of his tweet flooded the Internet, especially Twitter.

He, however, did not delete the two other tweets he had posted on the same day. It read: “Child sexual abuse has always happened, is happening, and will always continue. Two days of outrage on Twitter and participating in a 10-person vigil may make you feel so noble but that’s all just about you, not those who’ve been victimized”. Following this, he issued a disclaimer saying “My account has not been hacked. Relax”.

Additionally, another tweet where he ‘explains’ rape has gone viral too, in spite of his deleting it. ““Rape by, say, Obama is rape. Rape by, say, Tom Cruise is everyone’s dream come true. All subjective” reads the tweet.

Here are some of the many responses that his post generated on the micro-blogging site.

You’re a sick pediphile . I fail to understand how did you manage to get @Newsweek editorship ? pic.twitter.com/F39g58dGkx — Soheil Khanzada (@SoheilKhanzada) January 23, 2018

I don’t think you ever really recover. 25 years later and I still get angry. I console myself with the idea that I’m out of that hell and have many blessings now but the pain has defined my concept of my self worth. To define the outcome of suffering as art is too cruel for words — WhatSheSaid (@SheSaidHere) January 24, 2018

Do you have kids? (God forbid) if they’re ever abused, will you simply tell them “this has always happened and always will”? You’re sick. Go play in traffic. — JDark (@psh1ft) January 23, 2018

Are you in your senses @therealfasih? I doubt your sensibility if your twitter account is not compromised. Sickening — Dr. Rooh Ullah (@hellodrsoul) January 23, 2018

PEDOPHILE ALERT ⇨ @therealfasih ⇦ PEDOPHILE ALERT — KongFuzi (@hellotelephone) January 24, 2018

And @therealfasih @Newsweek @lhrlitfest this is a sick excuse of a mind. You are a disgrace Fasih Ahmed pic.twitter.com/VjXovl3NGK — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 23, 2018

No Mr. Ahmed, rape by Tom Cruise is NOT a dream come true. What is wrong with you? This man’s continued employment with @Newsweek is unacceptable. He takes the #MeToo movement as an opportunity to defend rape and pedophilia pic.twitter.com/NHqz41s2CQ — SheWhoVotes (@SheWhoVotes) January 23, 2018

To say rape by Cruise would be acceptable & unacceptable by Obama is utterly racist and deeply misogynostic. Rape is NEVER ok.

Yes, I get that Fasih was trying to say women only object to an ugly man hitting on them but that’s bilge.

1/ Obama isn’t ugly

2/ Rape is ALWAYS rape — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) January 24, 2018

Thoughtful wisdom from the guy who said, “Rape by, say, Obama is rape. Rape by, say, Tom Cruise is everyone’s dream come true. All subjective” and told a woman she was raised “on the healthy cum” of her male relatives. http://t.co/xyHnBeAx8o — Mehreen Kasana (@mehreenkasana) January 24, 2018

Ahmed, however, addressed the criticism in what seemed like a complete U-turn from his ‘it could sometimes pave way for great art’ comment. “My tweets of yesterday were coming from anger, were poorly phrased, and misread. I’m sorry to have upset the people who have survived child abuse. I have been angry at the conspiracy of silence around this evil. #MeToo #StopChildAbuse”.

Child sexual abuse has always happened, is happening, and will always continue. Two days of outrage on Twitter and participating in a 10-person vigil may make you feel so noble but that’s all just about you, not those who’ve been victimized — Fasih Ahmed (@therealfasih) January 23, 2018

You know uncles, servants, teachers, cousins, random shopkeepers hurt boys and girls. Did you report them? Did you have the balls to step out of your denial? This is the cause du jour. Default mode denial is just around the corner. Zainab is not a watershed moment — Fasih Ahmed (@therealfasih) January 23, 2018

My tweets of yesterday were coming from anger, were poorly phrased, and misread. I’m sorry to have upset the people who have survived child abuse. I have been angry at the conspiracy of silence around this evil. #MeToo #StopChildAbuse — Fasih Ahmed (@therealfasih) January 24, 2018

Child abuse is pure evil. Zainab needs to be a watershed moment. Talk about it. Deal with it. Don’t shame those who have to live with it. — Fasih Ahmed (@therealfasih) January 24, 2018

Pretending it didn’t happen and it doesn’t happen is not cool. Condemning it on Twitter is not good enough. Reach out and help the survivors. Don’t tell them to get over it. Not helpful. — Fasih Ahmed (@therealfasih) January 24, 2018

