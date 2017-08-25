This Delhi woman’s Facebook post on how ‘Blue Whale challenge’ almost got her niece has gone viral

This incident around the Blue Whale challenge will send chills down your spine. (Source: Priyanka Bansal/Facebook) This incident around the Blue Whale challenge will send chills down your spine. (Source: Priyanka Bansal/Facebook)

The death of 14-year-old Manpreet Singh, a Class IX student at Bombay Cambridge School in JB Nagar, Mumbai became the first to be linked to the Blue Whale challenge in India, an online game that has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 130 teenagers in Russia. The incident tipped off many debates about the exposure of teenagers to the perils of the Internet, but a post by a Facebook user about what happened with her 7-year-old niece is now sending chills down the spine of Netizens.

According to Priyanka Bansal’s Facebook post, her niece Cia, was asked by kids in her school van to download the Blue Whale game because it was fun. She came home and asked her mother the spelling of blue and whale at two different points of time, because of which the mother failed to relate both the words, Bansal said. But when Cia asked Bansal, in all innocence, how to play the Blue Whale game, she reprimanded her by saying ‘wo bhoot ki game hai’ (it is the game of ghosts). The little girl began crying thereafter, after which she told the elders what was it all about.

Read the Facebook post here.

“Alert – *Blue Whale Game* : It is entering our homes slowly.

My 7 yr old niece who is comfortable in using android play store and usually download baby games and play. We take it lightly and let her use our phones. Today after coming from school she asked her mother to spell blue and without any doubt she dictated it to her. After some time she asked her to spell whale too. Her mother failed to relate it as she asked it at different point. The day went usual with mundane chores.

At around 10:00 at night, when we were about to sleep she asked me “Bua whats Blue whale game is about”. I was amazed to hear those words coming out of this tiny mouth and confirmed “Beta are you asking about whale?” She confirmed that she is asking for the new game. “No No that Blue Whale game i am asking” she said. A sense of fear rushed inside me, “but why are you asking cia, vo tou bhoot ki game hain” i said worriedly. ( We Indians relate anything to bhoot( Ghost)to keep kids out of it) this trick worked and:

After that she started howling and crying about her mistake of downloading this game, as she thought now the ghost will haunt her. We got scared that she might have started playing this game. We checked all the devices at home and got to know that she downloaded this game on her fathers phone.

I asked her, why and how did you come to know about this game. She said there are 2 bhaiya in her school van who asked all these kids to download this game and not to delete it, they also said this is a very funny and interesting game. I thought whom she is referring would be senior boys but again she surprised us by telling that they are small kids of 4-5 class, she is in 1st standard.

She is crying badly again and again and refusing to go to school and to the van now. We are trying to ask her if the kids have suggested something more than she revealed.

I hugged her and made her calm down ” Cia why did you ask me about this now and not in the afternoon” she said she wanted to play this game as bhaiya said it is really nice but got scared “Us game ko kholne pe whale thi badi si uski body main kuch mask jaisa tha tou main dur gayi” she added.

I opened that app and the instructions said that you need virtual device to go further. I dont know if it was the real game, a copy, a funny version or harmless game of similar name. I deleted it there and then cleared all history from app store too.

She is very small and i am sure she would not have gone further in operating this game or in reading instructions, But who knows if she could have done this.

Fortunately we got to know about her actions in the very initial stage of this stupidity. I was worried for the those boys too, have informed the school principal to call and talk to the parents and alert them for these actions of there innocent kids.

We made a few clip after making her calm down and asking the incident once again.

I request all you to share this incident and keep a check on your kids. Keep your devices locked and away from kids.

Imagine that the deadly game is been discussed by kids of 1st class and suggested by kids of 4 th class. Please find out a way to talk to kids or may be use what i did.( Bhoot version). Please take care your small ones.

The first death in India, resulted from this deadly game was just a 14 year old kid from Mumbai.

Share this and please tag the parents of the small kids.”

Talking to indianexpress.com, the Delhi resident said that they immediately informed the school authorities thereafter, who in turn assured Bansal that the parents have been alerted as well. The school is also planning to conduct counselling sessions now, to ensure children do not fall into this virtual trap and stay safe online.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd