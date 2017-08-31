Heartbreaking: Bangladeshi man CHAINS his 10-yr-old girl to save her from drugs, prostitution

A Facebook post tells the story of a Bangladeshi cobbler who had to resort to chaining his daughter so that she doesn’t run away from home and take to drugs. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook) A Facebook post tells the story of a Bangladeshi cobbler who had to resort to chaining his daughter so that she doesn’t run away from home and take to drugs. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook)

Many a times, despite all the efforts and love, children deviate from a safe path that puts their own life in danger, and there is little that parents can do about it. One such story of a helpless father is going viral, who has failed to save his little daughter from drug addiction. After running out of options, the 40-year-old dad as resorted to something heartbreaking — he chained his child to stop her from leaving.

The story of the helpless dad has been shared in a post on the humanitarian Facebook page by leading Bangladeshi photographer GMB Akash, who – much like Humans of New York – often shares heart-touching accounts of people he shoots.

According to the post, after the demise of the child’s mother, 10-year-old Santa went missing several times – sometimes for many nights in a row. Her father Kamal Hossin spent days looking for his child, only to find her among sex workers and drug addicts. The first time she went missing was for 10 days, and her father – a cobbler – tirelessly went around town looking for her. Finally he found her sniffing glue from a bag that he used to mend shoes, like a drug addict.

“The last eight months she had disappeared from home several times. Once she disappeared for 10 nights. I felt that I was dying; I was searching for her everywhere,” the Facebook post recounts.

“Whenever I free her from this chain, she goes missing!” the post added. Earning just meagre 5,000 Taka (around Rs 3,900) a month he said, “I cannot take her to a good hospital or a doctor.”

“I feel like I am dying when I attach this chain to my daughter’s leg. My eyes get drizzly every time I put this iron lock on her. But a poor father like me has no other choice to protect his innocent daughter, who does not even have a mother to shield her!” the heart-wrenching post elaborates.

Through the post, the photographer hopes to help this child, who has been chained and locked for 10 days. The post has created a huge outcry on social media, and a few have been willing to help the child fight the addiction.

