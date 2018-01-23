Amber Tamblyn’s tweets about being ‘coerced’ into sex after the Aziz Ansari controversy spark debate

Actor Amber Tamblyn’s tweets about “coercion into sex” have generated a lot of buzz on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) Actor Amber Tamblyn’s tweets about “coercion into sex” have generated a lot of buzz on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

In the wake of the #MeToo movement that erupted in the Hollywood industry after many members of the fraternity accused bigwigs like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and James Franco of sexual harassment; one of the most talked-about incident in recent times has been a young photographer’s “date gone bad” with comedian and actor Aziz Ansari.

While many continued to harbour the opinion that the young woman should have just said “no” and walked away, and even questioned her as to why did she went to his place in the first place anyway; others called out Ansari’s behaviour to be unacceptable. Actor and director Amber Tamblyn too, joined force in explaining how the #MeToo movement was so much more than people’s opinions of what it was. She said that coercing a woman into having sex is an “abuse of power” and is no less a form of sexual assault in itself.

While she has vociferously lent her voice and support to the MeToo and Time’s Up movements in her earlier tweets, it is her two latest tweets — one narrating an incident, and the other declaring that coercion as an “abuse of power”, that have got Netizens to sit up and think hard.

“I had dinner with a woman who told me a brutal story about being coerced into sex by a very famous guy. Awful. After seeing how the woman who spoke out about Ansari is being treated, she decided not to share her story publicly. Let this lose you some sleep tonight, Twitter,” Tamblyn wrote first, following which, after over twelve hours, she tweeted: “Heed it: Coercion is an exacted, parallel form of assault. If we are leaving out the grey areas of these difficult conversations, then we are not fully addressing the enormous disparities of power between men and women. Coercing. A. Woman. Into. Sex. Is. An. Abuse. Of. Power.”

I had dinner with a woman who told me a brutal story about being coerced into sex by a very famous guy. Awful. After seeing how the woman who spoke out about Ansari is being treated, she decided not to share her story publicly. Let this lose you some sleep tonight, Twitter. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 18, 2018

Heed it: Coercion is an exacted, parallel form of assault. If we are leaving out the grey areas of these difficult conversations, then we are not fully addressing the enormous disparities of power between men and women. Coercing. A. Woman. Into. Sex. Is. An. Abuse. Of. Power. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 18, 2018

The time-gap between both the tweets could indicate that they were written in two isolated mind-frames, and both ended up generating a lot of buzz on Twitter.

I was shocked at the reaction of people over Ansari. I don’t think anyone, even Grace, was saying he should be persecuted. She shared her story and I felt for her. This makes me so sad that all the negativity over that story stopped someone from coming forward #TimesUp — FreedomNJustice4All (@silvalis75) January 18, 2018

That’s literally coercion. Consent is enthusiastic. People think that women having sex out of obligation or reluctancy is how it’s supposed to be and it’s not. Adults should know how to read non-verbal and the absence of no does not mean yes — Serendipity 💐 (@courtneibrown) January 18, 2018

No, “enthusiastic” is not part of the definition of consent. Consent can be reluctant, and you can hate yourself in the morning, but all consent means is that you agreed free of threat. Further, people’s “non-verbal cues” may not even be expressed outside of their imagination. — Clint Johnson (@jcrjohnson) January 18, 2018

That’s the issue. Consent is supposed to be enthusiastic, but society has accepted that it isn’t & that’s just how things are. I never said the guy did anything illegal, he didn’t,but don’t you think it’s an issue that so many women feel so violated after an incident like this? — Serendipity 💐 (@courtneibrown) January 18, 2018

“The law” can’t do anything about creepy dudes coercing people into having sex. We have to change the culture, and that starts with conversation. — Jonathan Wickremasinghe-Kuhn (@uscscreenwriter) January 18, 2018

Exactly!! I don’t understand how people find this confusing. Communication comes in three forms: spoken, written and non-verbal. How anyone can “misread” the situation when hands are being pushed away from you, is constituted as non-verbal…uncomfortableness. 😣 #MeToo #TimesUp — Mindy (@Mindy_sksaini) January 18, 2018

Yeah he repeatedly ignored her cues, even after he said they could just chill on the couch. He tricked her into thinking he would stop so she would stay and he could keep trying. That is a manipulative pathway into the coercion that later ensued. — CC (@CC__Siren) January 18, 2018

While many agreed with Tamblyn’s point of view, others engaged in a debate over how – maybe, Grace was at fault for not saying no ‘verbally’ and wondered if Ansari employed any means of coercion at all.

But he is being persecuted in the court of public opinion. If she didn’t want this, why not tell the story without naming the actor? They did this to humiliate him. To get back at him for not getting what she wanted. — Elizabeth Bettini (@DrLizB1976) January 18, 2018

Women are also responsible for their actions. The solution is not to force men to make all the choices as if women are children or powerless. Instead, let’s empower women to stand up for themselves. Rejecting the Ansari story is important to save #metoo. — dana sharon (@dandushka) January 18, 2018

If a woman can’t stand up for herself while at a stranger’s home, then she should stay home with a grown up where it’s safe. Let’s please focus #metoo on those who, regardless of their inner strength, get brutalized or harassed. — dana sharon (@dandushka) January 18, 2018

“Grace” should lose sleep. She shared a story where her non-verbals were not seen/ misunderstood, a story where there was no fear, where when she voiced her feelings, she was bought a cab home. She is unworthy of the spotlight she’s taken from brutal stories like your friend’s. — Critically Pondering (@SGTBluePill) January 18, 2018

Sorry, Amber, I usually agree with you, but I’m waiting to see where the “coercion” occurred in the Aziz case. I support the metoo movement but that doesn’t mean I’m going to automatically, or blindly support every claim. There are women taking advantage of this movement. — Bev (@CRNA2020) January 18, 2018

What are your views? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

