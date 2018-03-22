After two women vandalised Arizona mosque, people send flowers, hand-written letters of love to the Islamic Centre

According to a report by The Independent, the women have been arrested and charged with burglary. (Source: Naui Ocelotl/Facebook, Islamic Community Centre of Tempe) According to a report by The Independent, the women have been arrested and charged with burglary. (Source: Naui Ocelotl/Facebook, Islamic Community Centre of Tempe)

Two women with children in tow, livestreamed a video on Facebook that showed them trespassing into a mosque, vandalising and them screaming objectionable comments. Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer of Tempe, Arizona, filmed themselves, starting from their drive to the Islamic Community Center of Tempe to how they grabbed and even ripped apart flyers and pamphlets. They are heard saying “We’re coming after you!” to a man standing at the entrance of the mosque and seeing a dog approaching the man, one of them shouts at it to run away or the man “will eat” him. “You guys are on your way out … You guys stand for evil and nothing but evil,” they are heard saying further. While the video was reportedly uploaded on Gonzales’ page, it has been taken down but not before other pages on Facebook could share it, condemning the act.

According to a report by The Independent, the women have been arrested and charged with burglary. But now, more than the contempt-filled video they shared, it is the love and support that the mosque got thereafter, that is making news, especially on the Internet.

This is the video.

The Facebook page of the Islamic Centre has updates of people sending flowers, hand-written messages etc., exhibiting their support for the believers. “It’s beautiful to see how two people’s hate brought together hundreds of people in love,” a report by HuffPost quoted Kristy Sabbah, office manager at the mosque as saying.

Check out some of the posts here.

The mosque also organised a “Love and Coffee” event recently and live-streamed it on the Facebook page.

The women had reportedly also taken Qurans, air fresheners, calendars, among other things, from the mosque. Although they were released on bail, they have been asked to wear electronic monitoring bracelets.

