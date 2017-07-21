A ‘very fat’ person’s Twitter thread on air travel goes viral, and it’s heartbreaking

In a detailed thread on Twitter, she talked about how she prepares to fly, including buying a second seat and a seatbelt extender. (Source: Pixabay) In a detailed thread on Twitter, she talked about how she prepares to fly, including buying a second seat and a seatbelt extender. (Source: Pixabay)

Did you know airlines have a “customer of size” policy? According to the norms, airlines can reserve the right to admission for plus-size people and a few even have the right to evict a passenger after having boarded the flight. Yes, these are only a few shocking revelations about the airline industry and how they treat obese passengers.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘Your Fat Friend’, in a heartbreaking thread shared the excruciating trauma and humiliation a “very fat person” has to endure every single time they take a flight. Her poignant Twitter thread, the details of which have shocked many, is going viral and has triggered an online debate with many others sharing their own horrific experiences.

In a detailed thread, the American talked about how she prepares to fly, including buying a second seat and a seatbelt extender.

“I researched airlines for their “customer of size” policies, many of which reserve the right to kick me off the plane, even after boarding. The rest require purchase of a second seat. If I don’t buy one in advance, I’ll be charged the day-of price. Today, that’s $800 one way. I’m charged for that second seat regardless of whether one is available. I pay double for the privilege of staying on the plane,” she wrote giving insights about policies many users didn’t know about.

So, I’m on a plane today. Here’s what I did to prepare to fly as a very fat person. (Thread.) — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

She also added that even if she bought a second seat in advance, the airline could sell it to another customer. Also informing that if they do they will not notify her, forget about refunding her the money.

Even if I buy a second seat in advance, the airline may still sell it to another passenger. If they do, I won’t be notified or refunded. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

To save herself from any insults, she has even bought a seatbelt extender in fear that asking for extra would invite attention and fellow passengers may report her, an experience she has had in the past and she even stopped flying after that. “Passengers complaining to flight attendants will get me reseated, charged double, or escorted off the plane, stranded without a way home.”

“Over the last 2 yrs, about 50% of passengers in my row complained about me. So, my body is regularly discussed in my presence w/o my input. Some policies don’t include a refund or rebooking policy. So I could be out $1300 & still stranded. That’s a risk I take every time I fly,” the painful post read.

Passengers complaining to flight attendants will get me reseated, charged double, or escorted off the plane, stranded without a way home. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Giving an insight how airline companies treat obese people she wrote, “And no matter what happens, if someone complains, my body will be discussed loudly, with open revulsion, without regard for who hears it. As a very fat person on a plane, I am treated like luggage–a cumbersome, exasperating inconvenience. Inanimate & unfeeling.”

Although I bought a first class ticket, and despite being ~60 lbs smaller than I used to be, the tray table doesn’t fit around me. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I also won’t request anything so the flight attendant doesn’t have to reach over me, again prompting my seat mate to complain. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

Today, I was lucky–I boarded & the flight took off without incident. I hope I’m so lucky on my return flight. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

And this isn’t about emotional fragility. I’m vulnerable, but I’m tough. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I was complained about for the first time about six years ago. I will never forget it. I was on an oversold flight, moved to a middle seat. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

She also highlighted despite such difficulties, why she goes through this stress every time she books a flight ticket.

I fly now because I love my family, who live about a thousand miles away. I don’t know what my life would be without my niece & nephew. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

I fly because my life is my own, and others’ preconceptions of me & my body won’t control it. But they can make it much, much harder. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 17, 2017

While many people offered her support, many users also slammed her and suggested instead of complaining she should consider losing “some weight”. Few rude users even mocked her and a user wrote, “It’s not the space so much as it’s the weight. More weight=more fuel. You think jet fuel grows on trees?” The user whose father is a pilot fought back and replied, “I was raised by pilots. Airlines’ bottom lines are doing just fine, I promise.”

There are no laws protecting fat people from discrimination federally in the US, and only one state & one municipality, to my knowledge. — your fat friend (@yrfatfriend) July 19, 2017

Thank you for sharing this. Sorry for all the people “explaining” why this, that, or the other is your fault. Absurd! Not your fault. Not ok — Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) July 19, 2017

THANK YOU so much for sharing. ❤️ — Parisa Fitz-Henley (@ParisaFH) July 19, 2017

That is horrible. I had no idea people had to go through this.. Sorry 😐 — Barbara McGrath (@barbaramcgrathh) July 17, 2017

Thank you for sharing this. Sorry for all the people “explaining” why this, that, or the other is your fault. Absurd! Not your fault. Not ok — Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) July 19, 2017

This just sounds like I’m a victim, feel bad for my unhealthy lifestyle, life is much worse, why don’t businesses accommodate for my weight. — Zak Anttila 👌 (@AnttilaTheHun) July 18, 2017

the problem will go away if u lose weight js, or just fit into one seat. at some point being that big is a choice. take responsibility. — less ✨✨✨ (@bauldlad) July 18, 2017

She stressed on the fact that no one wishes to be fat and every fat person has tried varies means to lose weight. “Reminder: fat people deserve support, even when we’re not “happy & healthy.” Size, happiness & health shouldn’t be preconditions of respect,” she added.

