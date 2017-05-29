Latest News

16-yr-old girl microwaves pet turtle to death; posts pictures online

People on social media immediately took note of the post, and strongly condemned it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 29, 2017 1:33 pm
girl microwaves pet turtle, boston teen microwaves pet turtle, Jonasia Simpson, indian express, indian express news This is extremely disturbing behaviour. (Source: Twitter)

In what seems to be a horrifying example of inhuman behaviour, a teenager put her pet turtle into the microwave oven and even posted before and after photos of it online, sparking a huge social media backlash. Identified as 16-year-old Jonasia Simpson, from Boston, Massachusetts, the post showed photos of the turtle before it was put into the microwave, and then the dead animal once it was taken out.

People on social media immediately took note of the post, and strongly condemned it. In fact, according to reports, the teen’s mother Shanitha was also informed but she allegedly laughed off the matter, further infuriating Netizens. A report quotes her as having said, “Ya’ll Mad over a f***ing turtle. Get over it”.

 

The post seems to have been subsequently taken down, but screenshots of the post were already being circulated. An online petition has also been launched so as to get the Boston Police Department to press animal cruelty charges on both Jonasia and Shanitha. This is the petition on Change.org, which will be submitted to Boston Police Commissioner William B Evans:

Earlier this week, around or on the day of May 17, 2017, a young woman (around 15 years old) put her family’s pet turtle in their microwave, cruelly and inhumanely putting it to death for no reason other than that she was bored. Her mother, was made aware of the atrocious and horrendous act, and instant of taking action or disciplining her daughter, she laughed and supported her daughter’s actions.

Not only did the young woman kill her family pet, and not only did her mother support the actions, but they have shown together a complete disregard for the lives and welfare of all animals. Charges of animal cruelty must be brought against the two of them and they must be imprisoned or at the very least fined to the full extent of the law in the hopes that they never again get the opportunity to kill or harm another innocent, helpless animal.

There’s no news on whether the authorities have contacted Jonasia and her mother yet, but some tweeple have been trying to reach out to the girl, to seemingly talk things out.

 

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 29: Latest News