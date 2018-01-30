On Martyrs’ Day, rare videos from 1931: When Mahatma Gandhi awed London

Screenshot of a rare archive footage of Gandhi in London in 1913. (Source: Youtube)

On the 70th death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, here is a look at some rare archival footage from British Pathe. The videos shot between 1930 and 1947 show Gandhi’s trip to London for the roundtable conference and his stay there.

Gandhi is here (1931)

The mystery man of India, the commentator calls him so in the video, shows Gandhi’s arrival in Marseilles on his way to London. The video also has footage of Mirabehn, or Madeleine Slade, Gandhi’s close associate at the time.

“Charlie” Meets Gandhi (1931)

This video shows Gandhi meeting Charlie Chaplin, the global motion picture superstar of those times. The East London crowd goes crazy, shouting ‘Good old Charlie’ and ‘Google old Gandhi’.

Gandhi’s London Home In The East End (1931)

This video shows Gandhi’s host in East London during his 1931 visit. Miss Muriel Lester was a social reformer, pacifist and nonconformist who hosted the Congress leader. Later, in 1934, she accompanied Mahatma Gandhi on his tour of earthquake-shaken regions in Bihar as part of his anti-untouchability tour.

Gandhi In Rome (1930-1939)

Also, in the British Pathe archives is a video of Gandhi visiting Rome in 1931. The footage shows him in the company of officers of Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party which ruled Italy during the period.

