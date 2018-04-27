Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  Mahadevi Varma, renowned Indian poet, honoured with Google doodle
Mahadevi Varma, renowned Indian poet, honoured with Google doodle

Mahadevi Varma Google Doodle: Varma is known today as one of the poets who laid foundation to the Chhayavad movement in Hindi literature. Her writings often draw the spotlight towards the the experience of being a woman.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2018 8:22:20 am
Mahadevi Varma, Google Doodle, Mahadevi Varma poet Mahadevi Varma Google Doodle: Born on March 26, 1907, in Farukhabad into an orthodox family, she spent her childhood near Allahabad.

Mahadevi Varma, renowned Hindi poet, freedom fighter, educationist and women’s rights activist received the Jnanpith Award for her invaluable contribution to literature on April 27, 1982. Google, on Friday, celebrated the poet’s award by dedicated a doodle in her honour. Varma was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1988. She was the reciepient of the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 1979. The doodle, drawn by guest artist Sonali Zohra, shows Mahadevi Varma, seated on the left, of the frame, busy writing against the backdrop of a sunset, under a tree in the countryside. The right side of the frame shows her writing in the Devnagiri script.

Born on March 26, 1907, in Farukhabad into an orthodox family, Mahadevi Varma spent her childhood near Allahabad. Her father was a professor. It was her mother who encouraged her to write in Hindi and Sanskrit, even though both her parents wanted her to study further. She was also known as ‘modern Meera’. She was married in 1916, when she was nine years old, but she continued to live at her parent’s home, studying at the Crossthwaite Girls’ School in Allahabad.

 

Mahadevi Varma honoured with Google Doodle today. She was awarded the Jnanpith on April 27, 1982.

    08:22 (IST) 27 Apr 2018

    Mahadevi Varma was one of the prominent poets of the Chhayavaad period of Hindi poetry, which was a period of romanticism in Indian literature ranging from 1914 to 1938.

    08:08 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Read Mahadevi Varma's Visarjan

    विसर्जन

    निशा की, धो देता राकेशचाँदनी में जब अलकें खोल,कली से कहता था मधुमासबता दो मधुमदिरा का मोल;बिछाती थी सपनों के जालतुम्हारी वह करुणा की कोर,गई वह अधरों की मुस्कानमुझे मधुमय पीडा़ में बोर;झटक जाता था पागल वातधूलि में तुहिन कणों के हार;सिखाने जीवन का संगीततभी तुम आये थे इस पार!गये तब से कितने युग बीतहुए कितने दीपक निर्वाण!नहीं पर मैंने पाया सीखतुम्हारा सा मनमोहन गान।भूलती थी मैं सीखे रागबिछलते थे कर बारम्बार,तुम्हें तब आता था करुणेश!उन्हीं मेरी भूलों पर प्यार!नहीं अब गाया जाता देव!थकी अँगुली हैं ढी़ले तारविश्ववीणा में अपनी आजमिला लो यह अस्फुट झंकार!

    08:01 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Here is a rare recording of Mahadevi Varma

    07:35 (IST) 27 Apr 2018
    Foray into writing poetry

    Mahadevi Verma wrote her first verses secretly, around the same time she was pursuing her master's degree in Sanskrit.

    07:30 (IST) 27 Apr 2018

    Welcome to the Mahadevi Varma LIVE Blog. Google, on Friday, honoured celebrated Hindi writer and poet with a doodle on the anniversary of her winning the Jnanpith Award in 1982. 

    Mahadevi Varma wrote her first verses secretly, around the same time she was pursuing her master's degree in Sanskrit. The verses were discovered by her roommate and friend, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan who is a well known poet herself. As the Hindi language gained acceptance and prominance in literary circles, Mahadevi Varma as well as Chauhan grew together as writers. They read their works in public gatherings and went on to publish their work. Mahadevi Varma was one of the prominent poets of the Chhayavaad period of Hindi poetry, which was a period of romanticism ranging from 1914 to 1938.
