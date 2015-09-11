J&K: Photo of BJP MLA crossing river on policeman’s back goes viral

A photo of a BJP MLA climbing on the back of his personal security officer (PSO) to cross a rivulet has gone viral on social media in Jammu and Kashmir.

Justifying his action, the legislator said that the PSO has been employed by the government to help him.

“This is not misuse of the power, the government has employed the PSO to help me, what is wrong if he helped me cross the rivulet,” Krishan Lal told reporters today.

In the picture, the legislator from Chhamb Assembly seat is seen crossing the rivulet on the back of his PSO.

Krishan Lal (BJP MLA) was seen in a photo crossing a river climbing upon his PSO in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/gbi73bg2hl — ANI (@ANI_news) September 10, 2015

He said that both of them were helping each other as it was the duty of the PSO to help him cross the rivulet.

“No this is not bonded labour, we were crossing the rivulet when he volunteered to carry me on his back, we are here to help each other, we both are public servants,” he

said.

The MLA said that in the past when he served in the area as a doctor for several years, he used to cross the rivulet of his own, but now that he has a PSO after he became an MLA, it was the duty of the PSO to serve the representative of the public.