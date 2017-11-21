Indigo staffer makes two students fall on her feet for harassing her, video goes viral

(Image Source: YouTube) (Image Source: YouTube)

Indigo airlines is in the headlines once again. In a new video that has gone viral on social media, an Indigo staffer is seen making two men, who had allegedly misbehaved with her, touch her feet and seek apology at the Rajiv Gandhi airport in Hyderabad.

The two men, who have been identified as Bharat and Kalyan, had allegedly made inappropriate remarks at the Indigo air hostess on her way out from the airport. The air hostess took no time in reaching out to the police after which the two men were taken to the police outpost at the airport. The two were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, and in the video, they are seen requesting the air hostess not to lodge a complaint against them with folded hands.

One of them kept asking for pardon from the air hostess, who then asked him to touch her feet and seek her apology while the police watched on. The air hostess, however, chose not to lodge an official complaint against them saying that the two were students. The police later booked them for creating nuisance at the airport.

“As soon as the two men were brought to the police station, they immediately started apologising to our staff member. Following their apology, our staff member did not file a formal complaint with the police. They were kept in police custody for a few hours after which they were released since no formal complaint was registered”,” Indigo said in a statement.

Earlier this month, a video of Indigo staffers misbehaving with a flier had taken social media by storm and triggered public debates on news channels. While the airline had apologised after the incident, DGCA had ordered a probe into the incident. Before this, singer Aditya Narayan had abused an Indigo staffer, a video of which had gone viral too.

(With agency inputs)

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd