In the wink of an eye: How Vadodara police is using Priya Varrier’s fame to send out safe driving message

Using Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier’s famous wink, the Vadodara city police is running a creative campaign on social media to raise awareness on safe driving. With an illustration of Priya’s wink, the police wrote, “Drive carefully, without distraction.” And unsurprisingly, police’s cheeky “accidents happen in the wink of an eye #TrafficEkSanskar” tagline is going viral on social media.

This isn’t the first campaign by the police on Internet; it has been using Twitter and Facebook creatively to reach the young audience. In a similar campaign on safe driving, the police recently wrote: “If you are driving and talking on your phone… #LetsCatchUp.”

Taking cue from the Mumbai police and the Bengaluru police, the Vadodara police has increased its presence on social media in a bid to spread messages to the youth. Many campaigns of the two cities police have gone viral in the past including ones on drinking and driving, cyber crime, women’s safety etc.

Priya, an 18-year-old from Kerala, became an internet sensation after her wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love went viral. It was her famous wink that helped her become an overnight star. Now one of the most searched for Indians on Google, she has more than one million followers on popular social media app Instagram.

