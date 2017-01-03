Google remembers Savitribai Phule on her 186th birth anniversary

Google’s tribute to Savitribai Phule on her 186th birth anniversary. (Source: Google) Google’s tribute to Savitribai Phule on her 186th birth anniversary. (Source: Google)

Commemorating the 186th birth anniversary of social reformer and poet Savitribai Phule, Google has dedicated a special doodle on the day. At a time when women were subjected to oppression and their grievances rarely identified, Savitribai, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, stood up for the rights of women and fought against the injustice faced by them.

Savitribai Phule was born to a family of wealthy farmers on January 3, 1831 in Naigaon, Maharashtra. She was married off at the young age of nine, but was determined to study and was one of the very few indigenous literate women in her era.

She went on to play a crucial role in the social reform movement in Maharashtra and along with her husband Jyotirao started the first girls school in 1848 in Pune.

She was also known for her efforts in abolishing discrimination and stood up against unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

