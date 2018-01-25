Google Doodle pays tribute to Virginia Woolf on her 136th birth anniversary

Virginia Woolf was one of the pioneers among modernist writers using stream of consciousness as a narrative device. Virginia Woolf was one of the pioneers among modernist writers using stream of consciousness as a narrative device.

Google on Thursday paid tributes to English novelist Virginia Woolf on her 136th birthday with a doodle. Considered one of the foremost modernists of the 20th century, Woolf worked on several modernist classics, which includes ‘Mrs. Dalloway‘ (1925) and ‘To the Lighthouse‘ (1927) as well as feminist texts including ‘A Room of One’s Own‘ and ‘Three Guineas.’

Woolf was one of the pioneers among modernist writers to use ‘stream of consciousness’ as a narrative device.

Born in 1882 in an affluent household in Kensington, London, Woolf grew up in a home with a large library, and a constant stream of literary visitors who called on her author and historian father. Woolf later became an integral member of the Bloomsbury Group, a collective of prominent contemporary intellectuals and artists.

The novelist was home-schooled for the most part of her childhood, mostly in English classics and Victorian literature. She began writing professionally in 1900. She attended King’s College London and was acquainted with the early reformers of women’s higher education.

Woolf suffered from severe mental illness for the large part of her life and committed suicide by drowning in 1941. She was 59.

Created by London-based illustrator Louise Pomeroy, today’s Doodle celebrates Woolf’s minimalist style — her iconic profile surrounded by the falling autumn leaves (a frequent visual theme in her work).

In Woolf’s words: “The autumn trees gleam in the yellow moonlight, in the light of harvest moons, the light which mellows the energy of labor, and smooths the stubble, and brings the wave lapping blue to the shore.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd