Google produces first VR doodle to honour French filmmaker Georges Melies

Through its first VR doodle, Google on Thursday is celebrating the life and work of French filmmaker Georges Melies with an animated 360-degree short film. George Melies was considered to be one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. He was mostly known for his cinematographic wonder which paved the way for filmmakers to experiment with visual techniques. The French illusionist introduced several technical and narrative developments in early days of cinema with the use of special effects such as multiple exposures, time-lapse photography, dissolves and hand-painted colour. Melies was also one of the first filmmakers to use storyboards.

The 360-degree doodle revolves around one of Melies pioneering films “Back to the Moon”. The entire 140-seconds animated video uses film techniques he had once applied. Directed by Google Doodle artist Helene Leroux and Fx Goby, Back to the Moon was produced by Google Spotlight Stories producing partner Nexus Studios.

According to a report in Variety.com, the Google Doodle team began working on the animated video in September last year and took six months to complete its production. “This is the first VR experience that we did for Doodles,” co-director Fx Goby of Nexus Studios was quoted as saying. To view the doodle, one can use the mouse to rotate the point of view — 360 degrees — and get an idea about the works of the renowned filmmaker. While the animated video is available in the Google Spotlight Stories app on iOS or Android, it can also be viewed on Google’s Spotlight Stories YouTube channel.

