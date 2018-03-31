Google Doodle celebrates the birthday of India’s first female doctor, Anandi Gopal Joshee

Today’s Google Doodle marks the 153rd birthday of Anandi Gopal Joshee, and has been designed by Bengaluru-based artist Kashmira Sarode. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Today’s Google Doodle marks the 153rd birthday of Anandi Gopal Joshee, and has been designed by Bengaluru-based artist Kashmira Sarode. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Google celebrated the 153rd birth anniversary of Anandi Gopal Joshee, India’s first female doctor, on Saturday. Joshee was born on this day in Maharashtra in 1865. In the doodle, she is seen holding a degree and wearing a stethoscope around her neck. This comes around five months after the Google Doodle team honoured Rukhmabai Raut, hailed as one of the first female practising doctors in British India.

According to her bio, Joshee came back to India in 1886 with a doctor’s degree at the inspiring young age of just 19 years. Joshee’s life story — as short as it was — was one of courage and perseverance. Born as Yamuna in Maharashtra, she was married at the age of nine to a widower, Gopalrao Joshee, 20 years her senior, who named her Anandi. A progressive thinker, Gopalrao encouraged his young wife to study.

ALSO SEE | Other interesting Google Doodle tributes

At the age of 14, Anandi Joshee gave birth to a boy, but he soon died because of lack of proper medical care. This was said to have been a turning point for the grieving mother, who developed an interest in medicine. Gopalrao encouraged her to pursue this study, and even sent her to America at 16. She earned her degree at the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (now known as Drexel University College of Medicine) and returned to India with dreams of opening a medical college for women.

Unfortunately, young Joshee did not keep too well, and she died just short of 22 years due to tuberculosis on February 26, 1887. Though Joshee could not execute her dream of opening a medical college for women, she did inspire subsequent generations of girls to fight for and follow their dreams.

“Her legacy and the path she paved for generations of women continues today,” Google writes about Anandi Gopal Joshee, in its blog. “Her legacy and the path she paved for generations of women continues today,” Google writes about Anandi Gopal Joshee, in its blog.

Interestingly, there’s a crater on Venus named after her.

According to the Google Doodle brief, her tribute doodle has been designed by Bengaluru-based artist Kashmira Sarode, who has imagined Joshee celebrating her degree. Here’s a look at the design concept in-the-making:

Here are some old photos of Anandibai Joshee, as she has been popularly known.

A portrait photo of Dr Anandibai Joshee, MD, Class of 1886, Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A portrait photo of Dr Anandibai Joshee, MD, Class of 1886, Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A photo of Anandi Gopal Joshee with her signature on it. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A photo of Anandi Gopal Joshee with her signature on it. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Anandibai Joshee graduated from Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (WMC) in 1886. Seen here with Kei Okami (center) and Tabat Islambooly (right). All three completed their medical studies and each of them was the first woman from their respective countries to obtain a degree in Western medicine. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Anandibai Joshee graduated from Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (WMC) in 1886. Seen here with Kei Okami (center) and Tabat Islambooly (right). All three completed their medical studies and each of them was the first woman from their respective countries to obtain a degree in Western medicine. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Interestingly, though the doodle’s reach has been marked way beyond just India — it includes Canada, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Iceland, the UK, Croatia, Serbia, Greece, Australia and New Zealand — the United States is conspicuously missing, since that was where she earned her degree.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd