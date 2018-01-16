Google Doodle celebrates life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr on his birth anniversary

Google Doodle Monday celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Google Doodle Monday celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Google Doodle on Monday celebrated the birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr on Monday, a baptist minister, Nobel laureate and civil rights activist. The doodle depicts a young girl sitting on her father’s shoulders listening to King’s famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” delivered in 1963 in the hope that children live in a better world one day.

The United States of America observes January 15 as Martin Luther King Day. On November 2, 1983, the then president, Ronald Reagan, signed a Bill establishing this day as a federal holiday to honour him and pay homage to his legacy. On this day, Americans celebrate with a day of service, with people engaged in various volunteering work.

In his weekly address on Monday, US President Donald Trump said King’s dream of a colourblind society is the American dream. “Dr. King’s dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It’s the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind,” Trump said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Martin Luther King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

