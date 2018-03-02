Google Doodle celebrates Holi 2018 with a colourful sketch of dhols and pichkaaris

Google celebrates Holi 2018 with its colourful doodle portraying the ambiance of colours (Source: Google doodle) Google celebrates Holi 2018 with its colourful doodle portraying the ambiance of colours (Source: Google doodle)

Google marked the festival of Holi on Friday with a doodle that portrays the colourfulness associated with the ocassion. It shows people playing with dhols and pichkaris in different colours; red, yellow, blue, and green. Red is associated with love and fertility, blue represents the Hindu God Krishna, green symbolises new beginnings with the coming of spring and yellow is the colour of turmeric; a natural remedy.

Holi which translates to the Sanskrit word “hola” or praying to gods for a good reason. The festival has many myths, one is the story of Hiranyakashyap and another one is of Krishna celebrating with colours at Vrindavan and Gokul.

The demon king, Hiranyakashyap wanted everyone to worship him as a God but his son Prahlada was a devotee of Vishnu. Offended by his son’s act, he asked his sister, Holika, to kill his son. Holika took Prahlada in front of a furnace as he had a divine gift that fire could not burn her. However, Prahlada’s devotion saved him with Vishnu arrived in the earth as Narasimha avatar and killed Hiranyakashyap portraying the victory of good or evil.

The festival marks the beginning of spring and the end of winter, and is enjoyed with the union of families and friends playing colours together. People across the country, as well as in parts of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan celebrate with dance, songs and sweets like gujiyas, jalebis, and thandai.

