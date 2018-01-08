Google Doodle celebrates Fearless Nadia on her 110th birth anniversary

Google Doodle honoured Nadia on her 110th birth anniversary on Monday Google Doodle honoured Nadia on her 110th birth anniversary on Monday

Google Doodle on Monday honoured Marry Ann Evans better known as ‘Fearless Nadia’ on her 110th birth anniversary. Evams, who was a renowned Bollywood actress and stuntwoman in the 1930s, is mainly known for her role in Hunterwali (1935), where she played her first female lead. Born on this day in 1908 in Perth, Australia, to a British soldier father and Greek mother, Evans came to India at the age of five in 1913.

Athletically inclined, Evans trained herself in horse riding, gymnastics, tennis, tap dance and ballet during her stay in the North-West Frontier Province. By her mid-twenties, she made her Bollywood debut in filmmaker Jamshed Boman Homi Wadia’s film Desh Deepak in 1933, where she played a small role of a slave girl. The 164-minute epic Hunterwali in 1935 about a daring princess was a blockbuster hit of the decade and made her name popular in the film circle.

Who was Fearless Nadia?

After her success with Hunterwali, Evans stepped into a larger number of movies through the forties an fifties with a final performance in Khiladi in 1968. The recent Kangana Ranaut-starrer Rangoon was inspired by Fearless Nadia.

Evans, the blue-eyed blonde actress of Bollywood, died at the age of 88 in Mumbai on January 9, 1966. She is remembered as the original Stunt Queen.

