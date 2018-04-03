Google Doodle honours Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, a freedom fighter, on her 115th birth anniversary

Google doodle: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was born on this day in 1903 in Mangalore, Karnataka. (Express Archive) Google doodle: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was born on this day in 1903 in Mangalore, Karnataka. (Express Archive)

Google on Tuesday celebrated the 115th birth anniversary of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay with a doodle. Chattopadhyay was a freedom fighter, social activist, actor, youth leader, art enthusiast, and forward-thinking women’s movement organiser. She is best remembered as the one who persuaded Mahatma Gandhi to call upon women to march with him in the Independence movement.

Chattopadhyay was born on this day in 1903 in Mangalore, Karnataka, and was the first woman to run for Legislative office. She was one of the first to propose that women’s rights, religious freedom, environmental justice, political independence, and civil rights were all interrelated movements.

Chattopadhyay was committed to protecting India’s handicrafts, handlooms, and theatre. She was instrumental in setting up some of the first national institutions to archive, protect, and promote Indian dance, drama, art, puppetry, music, and handicrafts.

In today’s doodle, Chattopadhyay is shown surrounded by the bhangra, the sitar, the sarangi, Karthak dance, Chhau dance, embroidery, basket weaving, and Kathaputli — some of India’s traditional objects she sought to protect. The doodle was created by Finland-based Indian artist Parvati Pillai.

