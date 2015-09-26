Congressman grabs drinking glass used by Pope Francis, takes sip

Brady holds a glass of water that Pope Francis used during his speech to Congress, as his wife Debra drinks from the glass while standing in the Roman Catholic lawmaker’s Washington office.(Stan White/U.S. Rep. Bob Brady’s office via AP)

Pope Francis wasn’t the only person to drink from the glass of water he used during his speech to Congress. An enterprising Democratic congressman from Philadelphia also took a sip.

US Rep. Bob Brady, a Roman Catholic, told the Philadelphia Daily News that as the pope left the chamber Thursday, the lawmaker headed to the lectern to grab Francis’ drinking glass.

Brady said he took it to his office and had a drink. So did his wife, Debra, and two staffers, he said.

“How many people do you know that drank out of the same glass as the pope?” Brady asked.

The congressman said he also invited fellow Catholic and Democrat US Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania into his office. Casey, his wife and his mother dipped their fingers into the water, Brady said.

Brady said he used a bottle to save the rest for his four grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, saying he would bless them with it.

