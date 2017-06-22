Yikes! This student in China ordered a bowl or noodles and found a SNAKE in it

Did you order snake noodles? (Source: Kopitiambot) Did you order snake noodles? (Source: Kopitiambot)

We would all love it if a restaurant gave us more than we ordered. After all, who doesn’t like freebies, right? But there are times when that something extra is not only unwelcome, but could be potentially dangerous. So when this student in China’s Guangxi University ordered her bowl of noodles for a nice meal at home, she probably got the shock of her life when she saw a small snake (yes!) in her bowl of snail rice noodles.

The added ‘delicacy’ was certainly not appreciated, as she is said to have posted a picture of the snake in her bowl on the country’s Facebook equivalent weibo.com, ever since which, both the post and picture have gone viral.

According to the Shangahiist, the student, who goes by the surname Wang, had purchased the box of noodles from an eatery in her campus. “I’d eaten a few bites of the noodles when I saw a small snake lying on top of the vegetables in the bowl,” she was quoted in the South China Morning Post. She had got the ‘local specialty’ for her lunch, after a few bites from which she realised she had an add-on ingredient. She then shared pictures of the serpent in her food on WeChat, flushing the remnants of the box down the toilet. Though she reportedly did not register a formal complaint with the eatery, her post went viral on social media thereafter and caught the attention of local food authority, after which an investigation was launched.

ALSO READ | Woman thinks this rattlesnake is her dog’s leash and goes to pick it up! Yikes!

According to the report, officials found the storage facilities and kitchen of the restaurant was maintained under unhygienic conditions, but the proprietor could not be charged with anything, because of lack of evidence.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd